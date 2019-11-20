All-conference picks announced

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island High School football, cross-country and golf teams have been chosen to the all-conference teams in their respective sports.

In football, MDI’s Porter Isaacs was named an All-Big 11 Conference second-team selection at defensive tackle. Ethan Harkins and Sam Mitchell earned honorable mention with Cole Allen being named an all-academic selection.

Each Big 11 school nominated one player for Lineman of the Year and Player of the Year. MDI’s selections were Archer Hill (Lineman of the Year) and Nick Corson (Player of the Year).

In cross country, Callan Eason, Olivia Johnson, Katelyn Osborne and Rachelle Swanson were named first-team selections to the All-Penobscot Valley Conference girls’ team. Cassidy Hanscom, Grace Munger, Piper Soares and Sophia Taylor were second-team selections.

For the boys cross country team, Ponce Saltysiak was named PVC Runner of the Year. Saltysiak was an All-PVC first-team choice along with teammates Jon Genrich, Calvin Partin and Sam York. Stephen Grierson and Mason Soares earned second-team selections, and Cody Parker received honorable mention.

For the MDI golf team, Emily Carter, Olivia Gray and Gabbie James were All-Penobscot Valley Conference selections. James was named Female Golfer of the Year.

Cross country coach Desiree Sirois and head golf coach Jon Nicholson earned Coach of the Year honors in their respective sports.