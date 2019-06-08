Adult co-ed softball league begins 2019 season

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Co-Ed Softball League began its 2019 season Monday with games in Bar Harbor and Tremont.

The Runabouts, Bug Pickers, Edlund, Pat’s Pizza, Somes Sounders, Team Rock Stars and GT Outhouses are the seven teams competing in this year’s league.

GT Outhouses beat Edlund 13-6 in last year’s championship game.

This year’s regular season runs through Aug. 5 with a midseason break scheduled for July 2-7. The championship game will be played Aug. 15 at the Main Street field in Bar Harbor.