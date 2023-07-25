BAR HARBOR — The Acadians All-Stars will represent Maine District 1 in the upcoming Junior League State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor after the team recently captured the district championship.
Team manager Nick Colson said Monday the team has compiled an 8-3 record leading up to the state tourney, which will be played at Bangor's Mansfield Stadium.
The team is made up of players from Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities.
Colson said the Acadians battled the likes of Coastal, Machias, Bucksport and Sunrise to advance to the state tournament, and his club's 8-3 regular-season record was enough to punch their ticket to the state tourney.
The teams in District 1 decided whomever posted the top regular-season mark would represent it in the state tournament as not all teams would've been able to field a team for the postseason.
"It was going to be us, Coastal and Bucksport, and we just agreed upon terms that the regular-season winner would be district champs," said Colson, whose team will face both Hermon and South Portland on Wednesday.
The Acadians and Hermon will be joined by South Portland in the three-team, double-elimination affair, with the winner advancing to the East Regionals in Pennsylvania next week.
The team is made up of Oliver Picard, Eli MacDonnell, Gunner Vines, Warrick Black, Garrett Umphrey, Luca McCune, Brady Baldridge, Alister Frongillo, Owen Dwyer, Coleman Welch, Lincoln Gray, Brandon Dandurand and Coe Thurston.
Colson said Vines has been his top pitcher while MacDonnnel and Frongillo have provided the offensive punch.
"We're there for the experience as well but we're not going to back down from a challenge," Colson said.
Colson noted that Junior League numbers have dipped in recent years with the emergence of junior American Legion baseball, along with kids pursuing opportunities in other sports.
But that doesn't mean his Acadians aren't all-in in trying to win a state championship.
"The boys are locked in and we're ready to go," Colson said.