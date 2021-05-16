Acadian Youth Sports holds Future Trojans camps  

BAR HARBOR — Acadian Youth Sports is set to hold this year’s Future Trojans basketball camps next month at Mount Desert Island High School.

The four-day camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21-24 with early drop–off available at 8:30 a.m. all four days. A co-ed camp will be offered for players in grades 2-5 with boys’ and girls’ camps being offered for grades 6-9.

Camps, which are organized with the help of Harbor House, the MDI YMCA and Neighborhood House, allow young players to improve their skills and knowledge of the game while working with varsity coaches. Past varsity players are often on hand to assist with drills.

To register, go online to https://active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=15101.