Acadian Youth Sports begins modified baseball season 

BAR HARBOR — The Little League season might be lost, but Acadian Youth Sports is still planning to bring baseball and softball to the Mount Desert Island area’s youth players in the coming weeks.

AYS will begin a modified version of the 2020 season on Saturday, June 20. The season will follow a kickoff skills clinic Saturday with practices and scrimmages in the coming weeks in an effort to comply with the state’s guidelines and youth and community sports.

Both Saturday, June 20, and the following Saturday, June 27, AYS will host its traditional Future Trojans camp at the Bar Harbor Athletic Fields. The event, which runs from 9-10:30 a.m. on both dates, will feature current MDI High School coaches and will offer young players with opportunities to take the field for the first time after a long offseason.

The Future Trojans camp will be made available for players from the Farm division (7- and 8-year-olds) all the way through incoming high school freshmen. Players who have just completed their freshman years are not eligible to participate.

AYS is also set to offer two weeks of practices in assigned groups with the first session running from June 21-26 and the second running from June 28–July 3. Players from each age of the three age groups (6-8, 9-12, 13-14) will have two to three practices per week during each two-week session.

“This will be a community–based program based on skills, scrimmaging and generally just getting the kids out and playing,” AYS said in a statement.” We are very excited about it.”

Following the conclusion of the modified season, Acadian Little League will host a modified version of its annual Marty Lyons Classic. The tournament is traditionally held each August to mark the end of the Little League season. Details for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

McKim steps down as AYS executive director

Acadian Youth Sports Executive Director Kyle McKim is stepping down from the position after leading the organization since its founding in 2015.

“Kyle will be focusing on his financial/banking career,” wrote AYS President Tony McKim. “He has been appointed as the Trenton delegate to the AYS Board as we would not want to lose the wisdom and experience he has developed as our director.”

McKim, a 2011 graduate of MDI High School, played golf, basketball and baseball during his time as a Trojan. He currently coaches the school’s junior varsity boys’ basketball team and works as an assistant branch manager at First National Bank in Ellsworth.