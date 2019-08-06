Acadian teams reach semifinals in 21st Annual Marty Lyons Classic

BAR HARBOR — Little League teams from across the state came to Bar Harbor over the weekend for the 21st annual Marty Lyons Classic. Caribou Little League and Messalonskee Little League won the 9-10 and 11-12 brackets, respectively, with the Acadian Little League teams also putting forth strong showings in both age brackets.

Locally, Acadian’s biggest performance came at the 9-10 level as the Minor League squad emerged as one of four contenders alongside Caribou, Hermon and Maine Sting. Although Caribou emerged as the 9-10 champions with a 14-4 victory over Maine Sting in the championship game, Acadian played into Sunday in what was a solid team effort all weekend long. The team was coached by Kyle McKim and Tony McKim.

The Acadian 11-12 team, coached by Jason Hodgdon, Scott Edlund and Jimmy Hanscom, built on its solid showing in last month’s District 1 tournament by playing deep into Saturday and finishing as one of the last four teams in the bracket. Messalonskee avenged a loss to Caribou on Saturday to win the championship game 10-3.

Tony McKim, who is also Acadian Youth Sports’ president, added that Acadian Little League is well on its way to the $75,000 needed to replace the snack shack at its Park Street fields. With the current snack shack on its last legs, the league is hoping to build a new one closer to the facility’s picnic area.

“I’d say we’re about halfway to reaching our fundraising goal,” McKim said Saturday. “We’re hoping that we’ll break ground pretty soon after the tournament.”

Scores of volunteers help make the Marty Lyons Classic possible, including many members of the Mount Desert Island High School varsity baseball team.