Acadia Half Marathon canceled 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA announced Friday that this year’s Acadia Half Marathon 10K has been canceled.

The cancellation comes amidst guidelines prohibiting large gatherings to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The race had been scheduled for June 7.

“The YMCA acknowledges that there will most likely be continued restrictions around mass gatherings,” the Y said in a statement. “[We wish] to act responsibly so that, when the curve has been flattened, it does not cause a spike to happen again by hosting a mass gathering event too soon.”

Runners who registered for the race will be automatically registered for next year’s event. Runners may also choose to have their registrations referred to the Sept. 19 MDI Half Marathon, donate their registration fee to the Y or request a refund, though the last should be considered only as last resort.