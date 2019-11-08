Acadia Fire U14 boys are state champs

YARMOUTH — The Acadia Fire U14 boys soccer team became state champions in the Soccer Maine Fall Travel tournament Sunday in Yarmouth. The team defeated Cape Elizabeth in the semifinals Sunday morning; goals in the 3-0 victory came from Henry Lester, Cruz Coffin and Corin Baker. In the championship game Sunday afternoon, Acadia Fire defeated Pen Bay 3-1. All three goals were scored by Lester: the first on a penalty kick after midfielder Caden Braun was fouled in the box, the second on a solo run and the third on a pass from Braun.

The team includes Baker (Hancock), Braun (Bar Harbor), Miles Burr (Trenton), Coffin (Otis), Ellis Columber (Blue Hill), Sebastian Cullen (Mount Desert), Riley Donahue (co-captain, Southwest Harbor), Evan Donnell (Bucksport), Owen Frank (Ellsworth), Ian Gatcomb (Hancock), Hollis Grindal (Blue Hill), Gavin Hunt (Corea), Kal Laslie (Ellsworth), Lester (co-captain, Bass Harbor), Adam Metcalf (Blue Hill) and Kaden Sweet (Mount Desert). They are coached by David Baker of Hancock.