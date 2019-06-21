Acadia Fire teams reach championships

BRUNSWICK — Acadia Fire FC participated over Father’s Day weekend in the 33rd year of the Coastal Summer Challenge. 270 teams and clubs from Maryland to New Brunswick, Quebec to Eastern New York participated in the soccer tournament.

Both the U10 and U12 Premier teams made it to the final championship game in their bracket.

The U12 Premier team includes Mount Desert Island players Bos Lisy of Southwest Harbor, Sebastian Cullen of Mount Desert and Kayden Cote of Bar Harbor. They are coaches by Beau Lisy, Kevin Walls and Michael Curless.

The U10 Premier team, which went undefeated in the regular season, includes MDI-area players Wyatt Braun of Bar Harbor, Isaac Ellis of Bass Harbor, Juaquin Mourino of Trenton, Corbin Rusiecki of Bar Harbor and Isaac Leies of Mount Desert. They are coached by Andy Odeen, Anthony Mourino and Michael Curless.

Acadia Fire's fall travel teams begin training in August.