Acadia Fire teams prep for state final matches: Girls’ program grows

TRENTON — Three of the four Acadia Fire Soccer Academy boys’ teams competing in Soccer Maine play this spring are headed to Maine State Premier League finals this weekend.

The U14 (under 14-years-old) and U16 (under 16) teams will compete on Sunday, June 3, at Point Lookout in Northport for the State Cup finals. The U12 (under 12) team will face off against Dutch Soccer Academy of the Camden area on Sunday, June 10, to vie for the State Cup final.

The U12 boys’ team was the first to win the cup for the club in the spring of 2017.

This spring, three of the four teams will go to the finals in an effort to bring home the trophy and honor of being the strongest team in Maine for their division.

These teams have been training since November, led by Acadia Fire director Michael Curless, along with their individual team coaches, David Baker and Mike Solares.

The U12 boys, coached by Baker, finished undefeated in first place with 32 goals scored and seven goals scored against them. The U14 boys, also coached by Baker, finished the season in second place with five wins and one loss, with 24 goals scored and five goals scored against them.

The U16 boys, coached by Solares, finished in second place with five wins and one loss, with 25 goals scored and six scored against them.

Girls

In the past, Acadia Fire has had no more than one girls’ team in the spring playing in the less-competitive New England Development League and no girls’ teams in the fall travel season. Girls played on the established boys’ teams at all levels, and the club did not serve as many girls as its leaders hoped.

This year, Curless challenged Acadia Fire’s outreach coordinator and former MDI High School girls’ varsity coach Emily Ellis to create four spring girls’ teams of various ages. Three of those teams entered the Maine State Premier League for the first time in the 10 years of Acadia Fire’s existence.

Acadia Fire currently has a U10 girls’ team competing in the development league and U12, U14 and high school-aged teams in the Maine State Premier League.

These teams started practicing in mid-February, training twice every week. They worked with Curless, Ellis, Josh Bousquet, Solares and Maureen Grubb.

On May 20, the high school girls’ team earned its first win, a 5-2 victory over the Waterville-based club, Central Maine United. On that same day, the U14s came close to a win with a 2-2 tie against Bangor-based River City.

On Sunday, June 3, the U12s are set to play the Bangor area club Sea Coast United-North.

Acadia Fire plans to offer girls’ teams for the first time this fall. Tryouts for fall girls’ teams are set for June 9.

Visit acadiafiresoccer.com.