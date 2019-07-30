Acadia Fire takes on English counterparts

BAR HARBOR — An Acadia Fire soccer team played St. Clement Danes, a school team visiting from London, July 21 at the Bar Harbor athletic fields.

The Acadia Fire team included members of the club’s U14, U16, U19 boys and high school girls squads.

They played four 25-minute games against the St. Clement team, which is all 16- and 17-year-old boys, some of whom play in adult leagues in London.

“It was a very physical match,” coach Michael Curless said, and all the games had scores of 0-0, 0-1 or 1-0.