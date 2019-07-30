Wednesday - Jul 31, 2019
Addison Laslie of Acadia Fire, left, faces down a player from St. Clement Danes, a school team visiting from London, July 21 at the Bar Harbor athletic fields. PHOTO COURTESY OF ACADIA FIRE

Acadia Fire takes on English counterparts

July 30, 2019 on Soccer, Sports

BAR HARBOR — An Acadia Fire soccer team played St. Clement Danes, a school team visiting from London, July 21 at the Bar Harbor athletic fields.

The Acadia Fire team included members of the club’s U14, U16, U19 boys and high school girls squads.

They played four 25-minute games against the St. Clement team, which is all 16- and 17-year-old boys, some of whom play in adult leagues in London.

“It was a very physical match,” coach Michael Curless said, and all the games had scores of 0-0, 0-1 or 1-0.

