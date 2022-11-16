MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Fire Football Club recently announced that Mark Hundhammer would be taking over as the new director of coaching for all soccer programming.
I’m very excited to join Acadia Fire as Director of Coaching, because important to contribute locally to soccer development, and see the game expand,” said Hundhammer. “Acadia Fire is in the process of securing an indoor facility and that will enable the club to expand its program offerings for local youth and adults.”
Hundhammer brings 20 years of extensive coaching experience to the Acadia Fire program. He has a United States Soccer Federation national “B” youth coaching license and holds United Soccer Coaches national and advanced diplomas.
Prior to joining Acadia Fire, Hundhammer led youth soccer organizations in Wisconsin, was the head coach of Soccer Maine’s Olympic Development Program’s U16 and U17 girls’ team as well as the state goalkeeper coach. He was assistant coach at collegiate programs including University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, Husson University and University of Maine-Orono.
As the head of coach of the Husson University women’s lacrosse program, he led the team through their inaugural season and was named coach of the year for the North Atlantic Conference for three consecutive years.
Hundhammer was also previously the sports director of the MDI YMCA and camp director of Camp Beech Cliff. He is currently, and will continue to be, head coach of George Stevens Academy boys’ soccer team and faculty instructor in Husson University’s School of Science and Humanities.
Hundhammer led the GSA Eagles to a 7-9-1 record and a playoff win over Penquis Valley in his first season at the helm.
“I would like to solidify the grassroots program of player and coach development as well as expand opportunities for travel soccer teams at the older age levels,” Hundhammer said of his goals upon joining the organization. “I feel the club, specifically, and soccer, in general, are poised to make terrific growth in the next several years with the World Cup starting in Qatar this Sunday, the Women’s World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand, the Olympics in France in 2024 and finally USA/Mexico/Canada hosting the 2026 World Cup. Soccer will explode locally and in the United States.”
Hundhammer will be Acadia Fire’s second director of coaching, following club founder Michael Curless and, most recently, interim directors David Baker and Emily Ellis.
“We are excited for someone of Coach Hundhammer’s caliber to join our Acadia Fire family,” said Acadia Fire President Louis Schellhase. “The Board of Directors was impressed with his knowledge of soccer, enthusiasm for coaching, history of empowering soccer players of all ages and abilities with the skills and knowledge to be able to grow both as players and as people. Our Acadia Fire coaches, players and families, as well the entire Downeast soccer community, are lucky to have Coach Hundhammer. We look forward to working with Coach Hundhammer as we continue to grow Acadia Fire.”