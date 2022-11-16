Sports

MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Fire Football Club recently announced that Mark Hundhammer would be taking over as the new director of coaching for all soccer programming.

I’m very excited to join Acadia Fire as Director of Coaching, because important to contribute locally to soccer development, and see the game expand,” said Hundhammer. “Acadia Fire is in the process of securing an indoor facility and that will enable the club to expand its program offerings for local youth and adults.”