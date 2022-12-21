Sports

Acadia Fire at ETC

A group of Acadia Fire Football Club athletes participated in the first Futsal session held at the Ellsworth Tennis Center on Dec. 18.

 PHOTO COURTESTY OF ACADIA FC

ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Fire Football Club has officially entered into a partnership with the Ellsworth Tennis Center, leasing two of the four courts in the hopes of creating a "world class athletic center" that will also serve as AFFC's permanent base of operations moving forward.

The new center will house tennis and pickleball as well as a 120-by-120-foot turfed area for year-round soccer, baseball, softball and American football, as well as possibly lacrosse and golf. The Academy is currently exploring partnering with the DownEast YMCA to bring in TOPSoccer, or soccer for athletes with special needs, since the turfed surface can accommodate wheelchairs. The merger will also include the backyard lawn space for outdoor soccer.

Tags

Recommended for you