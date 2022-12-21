ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Fire Football Club has officially entered into a partnership with the Ellsworth Tennis Center, leasing two of the four courts in the hopes of creating a "world class athletic center" that will also serve as AFFC's permanent base of operations moving forward.
The new center will house tennis and pickleball as well as a 120-by-120-foot turfed area for year-round soccer, baseball, softball and American football, as well as possibly lacrosse and golf. The Academy is currently exploring partnering with the DownEast YMCA to bring in TOPSoccer, or soccer for athletes with special needs, since the turfed surface can accommodate wheelchairs. The merger will also include the backyard lawn space for outdoor soccer.
“We are very excited about this combination – this combination doesn’t exist anywhere else in the state,” Acadia Fire's Executive Director Emily Ellis stated. “The possibilities are endless ... It has a fitness area, a sports bar/bistro, massage therapy, an upstairs lounge for viewing, locker rooms, office space and a play area for siblings who are not playing soccer.”
Building owner Susan Scherbel added, “We love the youth brought to ETC with soccer. We have leased court space to a local cheering group, led by Jennifer Saunders, and it has been wonderful having such big groups of children and teenagers using the facility. We are thrilled that we will be seeing more young people – their energy and drive is fantastic!”
The Ellsworth Tennis Center and AFFC announced the agreement on Dec. 17, just in time to consolidate AFFC’s December Futsal program under one roof.
Acadia Fire moved out of its previous headquarters on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton back in December of 2020. Ellis said at the time that they moved out of that building “due to the building not being properly ventilated and limited in spacing for socially distanced programming.”
During the pandemic, the club bounced around different places, including the Ellsworth Tennis Center, while they tried to figure out their next move.
“We were renting space at various locations and had nothing permanent – it has been challenging,” said Ellis.
“It was very difficult to maintain a program,” added AFFC Board President Louis Schellhase. “We considered building but the cost was prohibitive and would have taken many years to complete.”
According to Ellis, the club now plans to offer a full schedule of programming at the tennis center. That will include soccer for all ages, in skills, premier, goalkeeping, futsal, and potentially SoccerFit!, the group’s own program that incorporates soccer fitness with skill building. Ellis says they also plan to rent time on the courts to other sports groups, such as a local ultimate frisbee group.
When asked about the effect on tennis, ETC owner Hugo Ball-Greene indicated that he did not think there would be any issue. “We can easily keep two courts going for tennis and pickleball; however, since USTA tournament activity shifted to Portland and the western part of Maine, we virtually never need four courts.”
As of right now, there is no turf on the indoor courts at the tennis center, but Ellis is hoping that will soon change. The club is seeking a donation or sponsorship in order to turf the entirety of the space. Currently, they only have enough to cover a 46-by-85-foot area with turf that was used at their previous indoor location.
The group felt that it was fitting that this transaction occurred just as the World Cup audiences were treated to one of the greatest finals matchups of all time between Argentina and France. “We expect that there will be a major uptick in soccer interest with the France-Argentina match. The entire world saw soccer at its best this week," said Ellis.
AFFC held its first night of Futsal on Dec. 18 as at least 15 athletes came by to show off their skills. AFFC will host several other Futsal games in its new home before breaking for the holiday.
Although there will be some changes and renovations, AFFC expects that its soccer activities will be underway immediately.
“We are all set to start up in early January," said Schellhase. "We are letting everyone know that we finally have a permanent home.”
For questions about the merger and soccer/tennis programming, contact ETC at (207) 664-0400. Ellis confirmed that the organization has a $10,000 fundraising goal with a match by an anonymous donor. Those interested in making a tax-deductible contribution or interested in obtaining information about soccer programming should call (207) 266-0857.