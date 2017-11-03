Acadia Fire FC

TRENTON — Acadia Fire will hold an open house and tryouts for winter/spring programs at the Firehouse at 150 Bar Harbor Rd., on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 4-8 p.m.

Programs include a Skills Academy for all ages, SoccerFit for middle and high school students, Premier Academy, Premier Teams and a Goalkeeping School.

From 4-5 p.m., an open house geared toward the youngest players, U9-U11, is planned. Following that, tryouts for U12-U14 boys and girls will be from 5-6 p.m., U15-U19 boys from 6-7 p.m. and U15-U19 girls from 7-8 p.m.

The AFFC U11 boys’ soccer team ended its fall season Oct. 22 with an 18-1-2 record.

The team competed in Maine’s top competitive division for the final season festival and easily defeated its opponents in its three games, 6-2 against Yarmouth, 4-0 against Oxford and 9-1 against Lewiston-Auburn. Goal scorers on the day were Hollis Grindal with 10, Corin Baker with four, Jacob Bagley with three and Kal Laslie with two.

“This team has several very skilled and unselfish players who work together extremely well,” Coach David Baker said. “Their control of the ball and passing play is really a step above most of the competition at this age, something for the club to be proud of.”

Baker is very optimistic for this team’s future. “Next year, they’ll be competing for the State Cup as U12s and look like real contenders,” he said.

Team members include Adam Metcalf, Alex Figuero-Flores, Aubrey King, Corin Baker, Gavin Hunt, Hollis Grindal, Hunter Boles, Ian Gatcomb, Jacob Bagley, Kal Laslie, Kyle Kenny and Sebastian Cullen.