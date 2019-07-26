Acadia 70.3 Triathlon set

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA will be hosting a brand new event on Sunday, Aug. 4, beginning at 6 a.m. The Acadia 70.3 Triathalon includes a 1.2-mile swim on Long Pond, a 56.1-mile bicycle leg around the western side of MDI and a 13.6-mile run. An aqua-bike race, without the running portion, is also offered.

This triathlon is the same distance of a half iron, but organized solely by the YMCA and is not affiliated with Ironman events. The race is a fundraiser for the Y’s scholarship and financial assistance programs, helping individuals and families access the Y’s services and programs.

Race participation is capped at 200 and the minimum age is 16. The race course does not go through Acadia National Park, unlike the Y’s half marathon’s, so participants will not need park passes.

Race Director Jennifer Britz, the Race Director, is looking for additional volunteers for this race. With 70.3 miles to cover, a large group of volunteers is needed. Volunteers will be needed on the days leading up to the race and the day of the event.

Contact races@mdiymca.org.