A swim for the books

BAR HARBOR —Puranjot Khalsa of Bar Harbor made history Saturday morning as the first woman to complete the 2.7-mile swim from Great Cranberry Island to Northeast Harbor. Swimming in 58 degree water, Khalsa reached the Northeast Harbor town dock in 1 hour, 25 minutes. She completed her swim as part of the second leg of this year’s Run 2 Respond Relay, a nine-day, 900-mile event that passes through nine states from Maine to Maryland to raise funds to help injured firefighters. The relay made stops in Bucksport, Orland, Ellsworth and Trenton before arriving on Mount Desert Island. Khalsa is the third person to complete the swim between the two points after Rob Benson of Bar Harbor and Scott Allender of Chadds Ford Township, Pa., did so last year.