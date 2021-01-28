Sports Shorts

MDI basketball games postponed

BAR HARBOR — Several Mount Desert Island basketball games this week have been postponed as a result of COVID-19 issues at other schools.

The boys’ basketball team, which was scheduled to open the season Wednesday against Ellsworth, will now begin play at home against Brewer at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Ellsworth was unable to field a team for that contest after an individual at the high school who was identified as a close contact of 65 students and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The postponement of the Ellsworth-MDI boys’ game came just hours after Bangor High School announced it would be continuing remote learning through the end of the current school week. Both MDI varsity basketball teams had been scheduled to play road games against Bangor tomorrow, Jan. 29.

Indoor track to begin season

BREWER — Mount Desert Island is set to open the indoor track season this week with action at four different locations across the region.

MDI will begin the season with competitions at Brewer High School today, Jan. 28, and tomorrow, Jan. 29. The MDI throwers will compete in today’s meet (time TBD), and the high-jumpers are set to compete tomorrow (6 p.m.).

MDI athletes will also compete in two separate events Saturday, Jan. 30. The events will see the Trojans compete in the long and triple jumps (3:45 p.m. at the Old Town-Orono YMCA) and distance running (time and location to be determined).

Indoor track teams are competing at separate locations this year with the University of Maine’s New Balance Field House unavailable.