44th annual Tour du Lac race

BUCKSPORT — A total of 72 runners, five of whom hailed from the MDI area, competed in the 44th running of the Tour du Lac 10-Mile Road Race Saturday morning.

The course began near Bucksport’s town swimming pool on Broadway and took runners around scenic Silver Lake before finishing back at the original starting line.

Judson Cake of Bar Harbor finished third in the field with a time of 56 minutes, 14 seconds. The result continued a strong 2019 road-racing season for Cake, who won the Sea of Blue 5K in April and the Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K in May.

Andrew Kephart of Bar Harbor finished eighth. MDI High School student Cody Parker crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 18 minutes, 56 seconds to take 26th place. Lisa Tweedie of Bar Harbor finished just inside the top half of the field, in 36th place with a time of 1:26:24.

Ginger King of Mount Desert was the fourth MDI competitor to cross the finish line, placing 43rd with a time of 1:36:00. Jennifer Noonan of Bar Harbor placed 58th with a time of 1:46:50 to round out the local contestants.

Old Town’s Erik McCarthy, who took second place in last year’s MDI Marathon, won his third straight Tour du Lac crown with an overall time of 53:32. Another Old Town runner, Eliza Tibbits, placed sixth with a time of 1:02:00 to finish as the top female competitor.

Bangor’s Tracy Guerrette, the top finisher on the women’s side in 2016, 2017 and 2018, did not compete.

Other Hancock County finishers included Erik Knickerbocker (seventh), Bob Ciano of Castine (10th) and Bradford Eslin of Bucksport (13th).

This year marked the 44th running of the Tour du Lac, one of Maine’s oldest road races. The next race on the calendar is the Walter Hunt Memorial 4th of July 3K on Thursday in Brewer.