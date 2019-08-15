40 compete in Bill Reeve Echo Lake Swim

MOUNT DESERT — With the rain holding off until afternoon, the weather Saturday morning was just right for this year’s Bill Reeve Echo Lake Swim, organized by the Downeast Family YMCA.

Forty swimmers competed in this year’s event, which consisted of 500-yard and 1.5-mile swims. The event drew 16 500-yard swimmers and 29 1.5-mile swimmers with five competitors taking part in both.

The 500-yard swim saw a tight race to the finish between Nick Partridge and Kristy Barry. In the end, Partridge reached the dock with a time of 6 minutes, 16 seconds to beat Barry by a mere second.

Peighton Skeate of Bar Harbor finished fourth with a time of 6:59. Other competitors from the Mount Desert Island area included Bar Harbor’s Ron Korstanje (sixth place) and Britt Hulbert (ninth place).

In the 1.5-mile race, Sean Hill of Ellsworth emerged as the overall winner with a time of 37:18. Barry was the top finisher on the women’s side with a time of 39:05.

Korstanje and Hulbert followed their 500-yard showings with solid efforts on the 1.5-mile side, finishing eighth and ninth with times of 41:13 and 41:24, respectively. Also finishing from MDI was Robert Pollien, who placed 14th with a time of 45:12.

This year’s Echo Lake Swim marked the 24th edition of the event, which is held annually in August in honor of Bill Reeve, a former United States Masters Swimmer who swam at the Down East Family YMCA.