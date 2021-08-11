104 compete in 43rd Northeast Harbor Road Race

MOUNT DESERT — The first road race on Mount Desert Island in two years drew a sizable crowd to Northeast Harbor.

On Saturday, 104 runners competed in the 43rd running of the Northeast Harbor Road Race. The 5-kilometer race drew numerous local runners as well as those from as far away as California, Idaho and even Luxembourg.

This year’s overall race win went to Elias Lundgrin of Merion Station, Pa., who crossed the finish line in 25 minutes, 41 seconds to win the race by 2:24. Judson Cake of Bar Harbor (28:05) beat out Nicholas Thompson of New York (28:12) to claim second place.

Maddie Gardiner of Charlottesville, Va., claimed the women’s victory with a time of 29:18 and an overall place of fourth. Leander Trotter (Columbus, Ohio; 29:43), Jarly Bobadilla (Tremont, 30:21), J.P. Grace (Locust Valley, N.Y.; 30:29), Cooper Parlee (Brewer, 30:34), Rob Shea (Ellsworth, 31:27) and Trevor Parlee (Brewer, 32:09) rounded out the top 10.

Locally, Harley Brown of Mount Desert (12th, 32:36), Eliza Bishop of Bar Harbor (22nd, 36:52) and Matthew Bucklin of Northeast Harbor (24th, 37:04) also finished in the top 25. Other local finishers included Shannon Westphal (29th, 38:24) and Zac Gilhooley (39th, 39:49) of Bar Harbor and Wally Capen (41st, 39:55) and Brian Henkel (51st, 42:45) of Mount Desert.

To comply with COVID-19 regulations, the race followed a 2.5-mile back-and-forth route rather than the typical loop.

Proceeds from the race will go toward Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service.

Below is a list of all finishers from the race:

1 Elias Lundgrin Merion Station, Pa. 25 minutes, 41 seconds

2 Judson Cake Bar Harbor 28:05

3 Nicholas Thompson New York 28:12

4 Maddie Gardiner Charlottesville, Va. 29:18

5 Leander Trotter Columbus, Ohio 29:43

6 Jarly Bobadilla Tremont 30:21

7 J.P. Grace Locust Valley, N.Y. 30:29

8 Cooper Parlee Brewer 30:34

9 Rob Shea Ellsworth 31:27

10 Trevor Parlee Brewer 32:09

11 Tomas Cushman Locust Valley, N.Y. 32:21

12 Harley Brown Mount Desert 32:36

13 Candy Hutchison Rockport 32:36

14 Nora Blodgett Dartmouth, Mass. 32:38

15 Doug Adams Wilmington, Del. 32:49

16 Rolf Westphal Cumberland 33:08

17 Jason Muhlenkamp Moscow, Idaho 34:25

18 Ginger Blodgett Dartmouth, Mass. 34:45

19 Troy Blodgett Dartmouth, Mass. 34:51

20 Heather Cable Augusta 35:10

21 Nico Zucchi Washington, D.C. 35:30

22 Eliza Bishop Tremont 36:52

23 Nicholas Peabody Washington, D.C. 37:03

24 Matthew Bucklin Northeast Harbor 37:04

25 Deedra Dapice Brewer 37:10

26 Ilan Eyman Richmond, Calif. 37:36

27 Benjamin Arsenault Orono 37:53

28 James Arsenault Orono 38:07

29 Shannon Westphal Bar Harbor 38:24

30 Scott Potter Dover, N.H. 38:34

31 Benjamin Kleinman Chicago 38:46

32 Pauline Entin Dartmouth, Mass. 38:55

33 Gilbert Bastian Koerich, Luxembourg 38:58

34 Tim Ford Dallas 39:30

35 Andrew Kephart Ellsworth 39:32

36 Veronica Knickerbocker Trenton 39:39

37 Kiki Grace Locust Valley, N.Y. 39:41

38 Joe Grace Locust Valley, N.Y. 39:46

39 Zac Gilhooley Bar Harbor 39:49

40 David Farrar Bangor 39:50

41 Wally Capen Mount Desert 39:55

42 Nick Brown Ellsworth 40:15

43 Erik Knickerbocker Trenton 40:21

44 Lauren Gogolak Boston 40:22

45 Melissa Gardiner Charlottesville, Va. 41:23

46 David Foulke Wayne, Pa. 41:50

47 Geoffrey Dapice Brewer 41:55

48 Dennise Cupp Hancock 42:29

49 Daniel Blaine Washington, D.C. 42:32

50 Lisa Kearns Franklin 42:34

51 Brian Henkel Mount Desert 42:45

52 Thomas Lehrman Greenwich, Conn. 43:15

53 Lisa Tweedie Bar Harbor 43:22

54 Emily Blaine Mount Desert 43:32

55 Mika Brzezinski Jupiter, Fla. 43:35

56 Gwyneth Mattingly Bangor 43:39

57 Christa Brey Ellsworth 43:57

58 Michael Madell Bar Harbor 44:06

59 Hannah St. Amand Tremont 44:08

60 Michael Rosenstein Bar Harbor 44:13

61 Rob Ruesch Portland 44:14

62 Nellie Hudson Mount Desert 44:48

63 James Lehrman Greenwich, Conn. 44:54

64 Zachary Thompson New York 44:56

65 Darah St. Amand New York 45:01

66 Michael Westphal Cranberry Isles 45:07

67 Christoph Cushman Locust Valley, N.Y. 45:10

68 John Capen Mount Desert 45:11

69 Bryson Brodie New York 45:20

70 Hunter Beal Not listed 45:22

71 Alisa Nye Bar Harbor 45:32

72 Patricia Starkey Galena, Md. 45:41

73 Jamie Whitehead Mount Desert 46:07

74 Sally Braid Rye, N.Y. 46:15

75 Brooke Matheson St. Petersburg, Fla. 46:20

76 Binkie Orthwein Palm Beach, Fla. 46:25

77 Joanna Tunnicliffe Green Cove Springs, Fla. 46:27

78 Zander Grant Mount Desert 46:58

79 Dan Rynkiewicz Mount Desert 47:09

80 Daniel Roberge North Hampton, N.H. 48:50

81 Abby Harmon Ellsworth 48:53

82 Steven Quimby Yorklyn, Del. 48:54

83 Emma Roberts Mount Desert 49:04

84 Erica Beamer Bastian Mount Desert 49:17

85 John Brown Mount Desert 50:29

86 Ashley Kerr Moscow, Idaho 50:31

87 Rachel Fenton Washington, D.C. 51:28

88 Sally Surr Marietta, Ga. 51:44

89 Ella Bromage Marietta, Ga. 51:44

90 Rachel Kleinman Richmond, Calif. 54:37

91 Katharine Crile New York 54:53

92 Mark Brzeziuski Alexandra, Va. 54:59

93 Georgie Walker Santa Monica, Calif. 58:42

94 Barbara Sturgeon Orono 59:39

95 Eileen Entin Lexington, Mass. 1:03:07

96 Bill Roberts Palm Beach, Fla. 1:05:17

97 Joan Kleinman Mount Desert 1:06:19

98 Joseph Phillips Norwich, Vt. 1:06:31

99 Mae Walker Mount Desert 1:07:18

100 Leslie Ford Los Angeles 1:07:20

101 Robin Emery Lamoine 1:09:04

102 Lauren Flahie Dallas 1:23:21

103 Ryan Flahie Dallas 1:23:23

104 Judy Phillips Norwich, Vt. 1:28:04