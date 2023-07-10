Sign up now for Bass Harbor Library’s Summer Arts & Nature Camp Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mount Desert Islander Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TREMONT — There are only a few spots left for Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s Summer Arts & Nature Camp for children ages 7-11 that runs 9 a.m. to noon July 24-28.Fees are $25 for residents and $125 for nonresidents.Forms and fees are due by Friday, July 21. To register, go online to www.bassharborlibrary.com/art-nature-camp-2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular How MDI businesses have weathered a month of rain Mount Desert principal transfers to Cranberry Isles Town gets painted pink for annual Flamingo Festival Island police log for week of July 6 Strout no longer employed by SWHPD Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.