ELLSWORTH — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) will continue to represent Maine's Second Congressional District after coming out ahead in both rounds of counting Nov. 8 ballots.
Golden was the first-choice pick for 48.38 percent of Maine voters. Republican Bruce Poliquin received 44.65 percent of the vote in the first round with independent Tiffany Bond taking 6.84 percent. Because no candidate received 50 percent or more of the first-choice votes, a ranked-choice tabulation was required.
The lowest-ranking candidate (Bond) was eliminated. Second-choice votes on ballots cast for Bond were reallocated to the remaining candidates. Of those, 12,062 were votes for Golden and 4,882 were votes for Poliquin, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That brought the tally to 53.05 percent for Golden and 46.95 percent for Poliquin.
“I am deeply honored that the people of Maine’s Second District have chosen me to represent them in Washington for another two-year term,” said Congressman Golden. “The Secretary of State’s Office and Maine State Police have performed their duties throughout the instant runoff process with professionalism and integrity. I am already back to work at my office in Congress, continuing to help deliver for my constituents and provide thoughtful, independent leadership for the people of our state.”
In Hancock County, 56 percent of voters favored Golden as their first-choice pick and 37 percent favored Poliquin. Bond took 7 percent.