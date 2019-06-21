Property transfers June 6 to June 12

AMHERST

James V. Beal and Charlene M. Beal, Amherst to Crystal A. Shorey and David R. Butterfield, Amherst as joint tenants, land.

BAR HARBOR

Estate of Elizabeth P. Brown, Castine to Edward F. Brown, Castine, Janet B. Boyle, Bucksport, Jane B. Joseph, Northeast Harbor, Judith B. Marzolf, Castine and Julie B. Vinson, Brewer, as joint tenants, land with buildings.

Estate of Elizabeth P. Brown, Castine to Edward F. Brown, Castine, Janet B. Boyle, Bucksport, Jane B. Joseph, Northeast Harbor, Judith B. Marzolf, Castine and Julie B. Vinson, Brewer, as joints tenants. land with buildings.

Wendy E. Copson Living Trust, Hulls Cove to Wendy E. Copson, Hulls Cove, land with buildings.

Lydia McIntyre Barnes Trust, Palm City, Fla., to Christopher Coggeshell, Portland, land with improvements.

Ryan B. Moore, Bar Harbor to Jeffrey J. Bannon and Lynne M. Bannon, Sutton, Mass., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

BLUE HILL

Melissa D. Sutherland, The Woodlands, Texas, to Matthew P. Sutherland, The Woodlands, Texas, land.

Catherine B. Candage and Timothy D. Candage, Ormond Beach, Fla., to Brittany G. Adams, Blue Hill, land.

Kerry Thomas Horton and Dominique Mary Horton, Blue Hill to The Jennifer and Robert Panepinto Trust, Mahwah, NJ, as joint tenants. land with structures and improvements.

BROOKLIN

Emily B. Stribling, Brooklin to Eliot R. Cutler and Melanie S. Cutler, Cape Elizabeth as joint tenants, land with buildings.

BROOKSVILLE

Robert Bruce Thomson 1994 Revocable Trust, Brooksville to Robert Bruce Thomson Family Trust, Brooksville, land.

BUCKSPORT

Estate of Charles W. Kirby, aka Charles Kirby, to Carter Newell, Stockton Springs, land.

Estate of Barbara A. Thomas, Hampden to Leroy H. Bryant Jr., Clifton, land.

MidFirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., land.

Joseph Vitale and Debra Vitale, Brentwood, Tenn., to Joseph W. Gallo and Eleanor McCarthy, York, as joint tenants, land with improvements.

Clifford C. Shamrock living Trust, Searsmont to William F. LeRose Sr., Orrington, land.

William F. LeRose Sr., Orrington to Andrew Allen, Bangor, land with buildings.

David Utter and Louise Utter, Bucksport to Jennifer Lynn Noonan, Bar Harbor, land with improvements.

CASTINE

Solveig Cox Family Trust, to David M. Cox, Los Osos, Calif., land.

DEDHAM

Michelle L. Dupuis and Daniel Dupuis, Dedham to Christian Ratti and Jennifer Ratti, El Mirage, Ariz., as joint tenants, land with improvements.

Lucerne-in-Maine Village Corporation, Dedham, to Heirs of Vincent Clohessey, New Brunswick, N.J., land.

DEER ISLE

Catherine Millar-Haskell, Mesa, Ariz., to Janet Millar-Haskell and David M. Millar-Haskell, Mesa, Ariz., as joint tenants, land.

David J. Millar-Haskell, Gilbert, Ariz., to Janet Millar-Haskell and David M. Millar-Haskell, Mesa, Ariz., as joint tenants, land.

David M. Millar-Haskell and Janet Millar-Haskell, Mesa, Ariz., to Millar-Haskell Revocable Trust, Mesa, Ariz., land.

EASTBROOK

Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust, Salt Lake City, Utah, land with buildings.

Louis Ingrisano, Mount Desert to Claude Caron and Stacy Caron, Gardiner, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

ELLSWORTH

Lucille M. Jeffrey and Paul C. Jeffrey, Topsham to Toby Jay Martin, New Gloucester, time-share estate at Acadia Village Resort Inc.

Estate of Peter D. Pemberton to Christopher A. Pemberton, Two Rivers, Alaska, Mary H. Pemberton, Chugiak, Alaska, and Constance P. Glore, W. Boxford, Mass., as joint tenants, land.

John C. Cyr and Janelle M. Cyr, Millinocket to Carl A. Douglas and Paul A. Douglas, Bar Harbor, as joint tenants, land with buildings.

John Pickles and Karen L. Curtis, Ellsworth to Michael Anthony Giacalone and Tilea Caedcke, St. Petersburg, Fla., as joint tenants, land with improvements.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth to Brandi Corbin, Sedgwick, time-share estate Unit 26, building two, week six-E.

James L. Killan, Ellsworth, to Frederick F. Tarolli, Ocala, Fla., time-share estate Unit 72, building seven, week 34-0.

Acadia Village Resort Home Owner’s Association, Ellsworth to Travis Dressel, Bar Harbor, time-share estate, Unit 34, building three, week 35.

FRANKLIN

Stuart David, Blue Hill to Stanley C. Wilbur and Theresa E. Wilbur, Hancock as joint tenants, land with buildings or improvements.

James E. Haskell and Linda M. Haskell, Franklin to Jennifer L. McWain, Franklin, land with structures and improvements.

Jennifer L. McWain, Franklin to James E. Haskell and Linda M. Haskell, Franklin as joint tenants land with structures and improvements.

John Thomas Taylor and Susan Taylor, Franklin, as joint tenants, land with improvements, Warranty Deed.

GOULDSBORO

Jeanne LF Weeks fka Jeanne F. Weeks, Gouldsboro to James Bryant and Ellysea Bryant, Sullivan as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

HANCOCK

The Crowe Family Limited Liability Company, Eagle, Idaho, to Hancock Point Village Improvement Society, land.

Estate of Lois C. Johnson to Elizabeth A. Johnson, Hancock, land with buildings.

Estate of Susan C. Pitts to Patrick D. Faulkingham, Hancock, land.

Karen E. Stratton, Hancock to Kim Calderon, Cheyenne, Wyo., land with buildings or improvements.

LAMOINE

Inhabitants of the Municipality of Lamoine, to Eugenia Kolkas and Eric J. Davidson, Joint Tenants, Lamoine, land.

Jeremiah E. Graham, Bar Harbor to The MacKinnon Family Revocable Trust UAD 07/02/2014, S. Miami, Fla., land.

Richard L. Paton and Kathleen M. Paton, Sanibel, Fla., to Linda H. Stretch, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.

Raye C. Menzietti, Lamoine to Laurie Lennon, Lamoine, land with buildings and improvements.

MOUNT DESERT

Amy M. Sowa, fka Amy Niemczura, Unity to Laura C. Anderson, Bar Harbor, land with buildings or improvements.

Gregory F. Johnston, Mount Desert to Ryan B. Moore, Bar Harbor, land with improvements.

ORLAND

Norman E. Clement, Orland to Whitney Johansen, fka Whitney Gaudet, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements.

Shirley A. Hanson, Orland and Winston A. Hanson, Orland, Hanson Revocable Trust, Orland to Shirley A. Hanson, Orland and Winston A. Hanson, Orland as joint tenants, land.

Municipality of Orland to Allison Braley, Orland, land.

Municipality of Orland to Ellen and Harland F. Almquist Jr., Orland, land.

Municipality of Orland to Jennifer Reid, Pelham, N.H., land

OTIS

Gary R. Strang, Orrington to Devon Day and Lori Day, Holden as joint tenants, land.

Teresa L. Davis, Otis to Teresa L. Davis and William H. Grindle as joint tenants, land with improvements.

Nancy Davis, Ellsworth to James Davis Jr., Otis, land with buildings.

Ilene B. Moore, Otis to Ilene B. Moore and Ann K.M. Austin, Mariaville as joint tenants, land with buildings.

Edward P. Dudley Revocable Trust, Fort Myers, Fla., to Jennifer C. Isherwood, Bangor, land with buildings.

PENOBSCOT

Lewis N. Davis and Lorraine C. Davis, Penobscot, to Lewis N. David and Lorraine C. Davis, Penobscot, as tenants in common, land with buildings or improvements.

Gerald Austin, N. Port, Fla., and Ryan Austin, Penobscot to Kurt L. Austin, Penobscot, land.

Carroll A. Johnson, Hermon, to E. Scott Vogell, Castine, land with any improvements.

SEDGWICK

Stephen A. Thoner, Sedgwick to Nancy Farr, Andover, Conn., land.

Amanda Jacobs, Belfast to Katherine Tomkins and Frederic Viennot, Sargentville, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.

SORRENTO

Cahill Renunciation Family Trust, St. Paul, Minn., to Laurence James Cahill III, Duluth, Minn., and Daniel Arey Cahill, St. Paul, Minn., as joint tenants, land with buildings.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Estate of Paul V. Murphy, Oakland, to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor, land with buildings.

Scott A. Worcester and Jennifer B. Worcester, Southwest Harbor, to Karen Ann Matherson and Kevin James Matherson, Windsor, Colo., as joint tenants, land with improvements.

Leslie Sue Rindler Trust, Southwest Harbor to Keith T. Kenniff and Hollie E. Kenniff, Bainbridge Island, Wash., as joint tenants, land with buildings.

STONINGTON

Tony Nevells, Deer Isle to Barrett W. Grant, Stockton Springs, land.

Eileen Beattie, Franklin and Nancy A. Wadman, Ellsworth to Spencer Dickinson and Amy Dickinson, Providence, R.I., as joint tenants, land.

Roger Chipman and Luanne Chipman, Birch Harbor to Robert Clay and Barbara Clay, Hershey, Pa., as joint tenants, land with improvements.

SURRY

John Salzig and Barbara LaCasce, Ellsworth, to Peter Justice and Amy Justice, Gloucester, Mass., as joint tenants, land.

SWAN’S ISLAND

Neil Harvey, Shannon Harvey, Rhonda Harvey, Wayne Harvey II, Tamiko Harvey, John Harvey, John A. Harvey, Sheldon R. Harvey, Israel Harvey, Rebecca Collyer, Jason Harvey, Jeremy Harvey, Joshua Harvey and Stephanie Dudley, Waldoboro to Neil Harvey, Shannon Harvey, Wayne Harvey II, Tamiko Harvey, John Harvey, John A. Harvey, Sheldon R. Harvey, Israel Harvey, Rebecca Collyer, Jason Harvey, Jeremy Harvey, Joshua Harvey, Stephanie Dudley and Rhoda Harvey, Waldoboro, as joint tenants, land.

TREMONT

Estate of Jeremy E. Johnson, Bowdoin, to Gordon S. Johnson, Bowdoin, land.

Estate of Peter Lesley Ames to Charles G. Ames, Louisville, Ky., land.

Jeane Anastas, Chesterfield, Mass., to Jonathan Anastas, Los Angeles, Calif., Benjamin Anastas, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Rhea Anastas, Los Angeles, Calif., as tenants in common, land with buildings.

TRENTON

Lynn E. Gregorski, Hillsdale N.J., to Lynn E. Gregorski, Hillsdale, N.J., land.

Lynn E. Gregorski, Hillsdale, N.J., to Bayside Breeze, LLC, Hillsdale, N.J., land with buildings or improvements.

Lisa Ellen Winger, Trenton, to Carlene G. Hanscom, Trenton, land.

VERONA ISLAND

The Robert F. & Goldie M. Redman Living Trust and First Amendment to the Robert F. & Goldie M. Redman Living Trust, Verona Island to Glenn G. Redman, Verona Island, land with buildings.

WINTER HARBOR

Gary Clingman and Ann Clingman, Winter Harbor, to David Deslauriers, Kapaa, Hawaii, land with buildings or improvements.