Mount Desert Islander

TREMONT — The Planning Board voted to table the finding of fact for the Pointy Head Campground after nearly four hours of discussion on Nov. 15. The remainder of the discussion will now take place on Dec. 13.

The first major point of discussion was whether or not the Pointy Head Campground meets the standards for buffering abutting properties as defined in the town’s land use ordinance. In Article VI, Section A of Tremont’s LUO, it is stated that buffers are needed “to screen buildings or activities land uses that could create nuisances, to divert, block or soften lights, to reduce noise, to preserve privacy; and to reduce smells and dust.”

