TREMONT — The Planning Board voted to table the finding of fact for the Pointy Head Campground after nearly four hours of discussion on Nov. 15. The remainder of the discussion will now take place on Dec. 13.
The first major point of discussion was whether or not the Pointy Head Campground meets the standards for buffering abutting properties as defined in the town’s land use ordinance. In Article VI, Section A of Tremont’s LUO, it is stated that buffers are needed “to screen buildings or activities land uses that could create nuisances, to divert, block or soften lights, to reduce noise, to preserve privacy; and to reduce smells and dust.”
The abutting neighbors to the Pointy Head property feel as though the campground’s efforts to buffer their property and keep their activities out of sight of neighbors are inadequate. The owners of the campground planned to construct a fence standing 8 feet high and 10- to 12-foot trees.
Planning Board member Brett Witham cut to the chase and acknowledged the bigger problem that the campground and those opposed to it face when creating compromises with the campground.
“Based on what I've heard, I don't think there’s anything this applicant can do in terms of buffering that would satisfy [the abutters],” Witham said. “I feel like if they did much more, you’re going to start losing views.”
Ken Gott, whose property abuts Pointy Head, will have a 16-foot-high fence along his property, as he has voiced concerns about headlights from Pointy Head’s parking lot shining into his home, but does not find this plan to be sufficient.
“When the cars pull in, it shines right in my living room window,” Gott said. “That fence does nothing.”
Witham pointed out an obvious error in Gott’s estimation of whether or not the fence blocks light from his house since the fence is not actually there yet to block the light that Gott is describing.
“Is the fence there now?” Witham asked. “How do you know that when the fence is there that it's going to shine into your living room?”
This prompted Planning Board Vice Chair Lawson Wulsin to do some calculations to determine whether headlights would be able to shine over a hypothetical 16-foot-high fence into Gott’s living room.
“If your eye is at 36 [feet above sea level], the top of the fence is at 38, the cars are in the parking lot, the cars are at 26 or 27 feet, so their headlights are at 29 or 30 feet,” said Wulsin. “It seems to me like if you're standing in the living room, you're not gonna be able to see the headlights.”
After some more discussion, Wulsin made a motion that the buffering standards condition has been met with two conditions: first that the plant schedule be revised to reflect the height of the buffer trees when installed, and second that the 163 foot long section of privacy fence be raised from 8 feet to 10 feet. The motion passed three votes to one, with Wulsin, Witham and Beth Gott voting in favor and Good opposing.
Aside from the issue of buffering, the most contested issue was that of the width of Pointy Head’s driveway, which has been discussed at previous meetings and is the main argument used by Dan Pileggi, attorney to the abutters.
At the last finding of fact review on Oct. 11, the Planning Board voted to find the entrance to the Pointy Head property inadequate as it was not wide enough for two lanes of traffic. Ed Bearor, attorney to the applicants, felt as though this issue should have been raised at one of the previous meetings rather than ignored by the board until the very end to be the one reason why the plans would not be approved. The board agreed to postpone the finding of fact for Pointy Head Campground to allow them to submit revised driveway plans to meet specifications.
Pointy Head proposed that they widen their driveway to allow for two lanes of traffic to pass, and contacted the Maine Department of Transportation for permission to do so. The applicants are still waiting for approval or denial from the DOT on their request.
“We contacted the DOT and you have a copy of our application in there that hasn't been approved yet,” said attorney Ed Bearor on behalf of the owners of Pointy Head. “We think that the cueing concern that was raised back on Oct. 11 is addressed by the widening, primarily the widening of the road, widening the driveway down the road.”
Dan Pileggi, responded to Bearor’s statements, arguing on behalf of the abutting neighbors.
“Under your ordinance, a driveway applies only to a residential situation. This is changing because it's a residence there now,” Pileggi said. “That's a change in use from a driveway serving the residents to a road. I'd argue that that makes it nonconforming.”
Pileggi argued that the expansion of the driveway was itself unlawful because the purpose that the driveway will be used for is nonconforming in the zone that it is in. This is because the inn that had been on that property many years before was an allowed nonconforming use in the commercial fisheries and maritime activities zone, but since the inn's closure, it is no longer an allowed nonconforming use.
Much arguing ensued between the two opposing sides as to whether widening a drive in this zone was allowed under the land use ordinance. There were also arguments of whether a driveway must meet the standards and conditions of a road to be used for non-residential purposes, as in this case it would be.
Arguments went back and forth for hours before a motion was finally made by Good to find that roads and driveways and driveway opening standards had not been met because it would be an expansion of the nonconforming use, which is prohibited.
More discussion took place after the motion was made on whether or not the use was actually nonconforming. One member of the board hinted that this issue might be better answered in court.
“I think it's probably going to be answered by a judge at some point,” said Witham.
Eventually the motion was voted on, which passed three votes to one, with Good, Wulsin and Gott voting for and Witham voting against.
In the interest of time, the board unanimously voted to table the rest of the finding of fact and to resume the discussion at its meeting on Dec. 13.