Waltham by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)
Births: 3
Deaths: 7
Marriages: 2
Registered voters
291 total registered voters
50 Democrats
145 Republicans
9 Green Independent Party
1 Libertarian
86 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes
41 accounts (41 taxpayers): $41,258.23
Outstanding 2017 tax liens
Eight accounts (eight taxpayers): $5,575.55
Waltham Volunteer Fire Department report for 2018
Type of call Number
Emergency fire 14
EMS 22
Total 36
Budget items (2019)
Administration: $75,000
Town roads: $15,000
Snow removal: $75,000
Fire department: $21,500
Solid waste disposal: $49,140
Septic waste disposal: $750
County tax (2019): $14,555.59
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Attended death 1
OUI — liquor 1
OAS — habitual offender 1
Citizen traffic complaint 3
PD accident 1
Non-reportable accident 2
Mental health evaluation 1
Assist sheriff’s department 1
Assist other — agency 3
Referred to sheriff’s department 1
Intelligence information — other 1
Citizen requires assistance 3
Wrecker request/tow 1
Civil problems 1
Criminal arrest warrant 1
Bomb team 1
Wire fraud 1
Total calls for service 24
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Simple assault 2
Probation violation 2
Conditional release violation 1
Disorderly conduct 1
Traffic offense summons 2
Citizen traffic complaint 3
PI — traffic accident 2
PD — traffic accident 3
Assist other agency 1
Citizen requested assistance 2
Stranded motorist 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 1
Road hazard 2
False 911 call 5
Mental health issues/check 1
Check well-being of person 4
Juvenile problem 2
Unattended death 1
Total calls for service 36
