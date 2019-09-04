Wednesday - Sep 04, 2019
The Waltham Town Office is located at 1520 Waltham Road in Waltham. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Waltham by the numbers

September 4, 2019 on Our Town

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 3

Deaths: 7

Marriages: 2

 

Registered voters

291 total registered voters

50 Democrats

145 Republicans

9 Green Independent Party

1 Libertarian

86 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes

41 accounts (41 taxpayers): $41,258.23

 

Outstanding 2017 tax liens

Eight accounts (eight taxpayers): $5,575.55

 

Waltham Volunteer Fire Department report for 2018

Type of call                                                     Number

Emergency fire                                                    14

EMS                                                                     22

Total 36

 

Budget items (2019)

Administration: $75,000

Town roads: $15,000

Snow removal: $75,000

Fire department: $21,500

Solid waste disposal: $49,140

Septic waste disposal: $750

County tax (2019): $14,555.59

 

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Attended death                                                       1

OUI — liquor                                                         1

OAS — habitual offender                                      1

Citizen traffic complaint                                         3

PD accident                                                            1

Non-reportable accident                                         2

Mental health evaluation                                        1

Assist sheriff’s department                                     1

Assist other — agency                                            3

Referred to sheriff’s department                             1

Intelligence information — other                           1

Citizen requires assistance                                      3

Wrecker request/tow                                                1

Civil problems                                                         1

Criminal arrest warrant                                            1

Bomb team                                                               1

Wire fraud                                                                1

Total calls for service                                             24

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                     Number

Simple assault                                                        2

Probation violation                                                 2

Conditional release violation                                  1

Disorderly conduct                                                 1

Traffic offense summons                                        2

Citizen traffic complaint                                         3

PI — traffic accident                                              2

PD — traffic accident                                            3

Assist other agency                                                1

Citizen requested assistance                                   2

Stranded motorist                                                   1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident              1

Road hazard                                                            2

False 911 call                                                          5

Mental health issues/check                                     1

Check well-being of person                                    4

Juvenile problem                                                     2

Unattended death                                                    1

Total calls for service                                            36

