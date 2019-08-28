Thursday - Aug 29, 2019
At 2,120 feet in length, the architecturally striking Penobscot Narrows Bridge connects Verona Island with Prospect in Waldo County and carries Route 1 over the Penobscot River. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Verona Island by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 6

Deaths: 6

Marriages: 4

 

Registered voters

430 total registered voters

126 Democrats

155 Republicans

12 Green Independent Party

3 Libertarian

134 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

33 accounts (33 taxpayers): $47,209.91

 

Outstanding 2017 tax liens

Eight accounts (eight taxpayers): $14,997.71

 

Bucksport Fire Department and Bucksport Ambulance (2018)

Type of call                                    Number

Ambulance                                         40

Fires                                                      2

Total 42

 

Budget items (July 1, 2019 — June 30, 2020)

Selectmen: $12,200 ($5,200 for first selectman and $3,500 apiece for second and third selectmen)

Town clerk/tax collector/treasurer/registrar of voters/sewer-system treasurer: $30,752.05

Fire protection (Bucksport): $31,461.21

Bucksport Ambulance: $8,182.27

Snow removal: $60,000

Solid waste removal: $50,000

County tax (2019): $24,828.78

 

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Simple assault                                                        1

Criminal threatening/harassing                              1

PD — accident                                                       1

Assist sheriff’s department                                     1

Intelligence information — criminal                      1

Intelligence information — other                           2

Citizen requires assistance                                     1

911 hang-up call                                                     1

Civil problems                                                        2

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident              2

Extra patrol/welfare check                                      2

Criminal arrest warrant                                          1

Suicide                                                                   1

Wire fraud                                                              1

Total calls for service                                           18

 

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                     Number

Simple assault                                                       3

Criminal threatening/harassment                          3

Burglary, no-force residence                                 1

All other theft                                                        1

Criminal mischief/damage                                    3

Conditional release violation                                5

Disorderly conduct                                                1

OAS/habitual offender                                          3

OAS — infraction                                                 1

Citizen traffic complaint                                       1

PI — traffic accident                                             6

PD — traffic accident                                           5

Traffic accident, non-reportable                           2

Trespassing                                                           3

Neighborhood dispute                                          4

Assist MDEA                                                        1

Assist other agency                                               1

Assist state police                                                 2

Drug intelligence information                              1

Citizen requested assistance                                  1

Stranded motorist                                                  1

Civil problem                                                         2

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident            6

Abandoned vehicle                                                1

Road hazard                                                         1

Domestic — no assault                                        3

False 911 call                                                       6

Information                                                          8

Mental health issues/check                                   1

Check well-being of person                                 3

Serve protection order                                          2

Suicide                                                                  2

Attempted suicide                                                 1

Total calls for service                                          85

