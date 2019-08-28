Verona Island by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)
Births: 6
Deaths: 6
Marriages: 4
Registered voters
430 total registered voters
126 Democrats
155 Republicans
12 Green Independent Party
3 Libertarian
134 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes (as of Dec. 31, 2018)
33 accounts (33 taxpayers): $47,209.91
Outstanding 2017 tax liens
Eight accounts (eight taxpayers): $14,997.71
Bucksport Fire Department and Bucksport Ambulance (2018)
Type of call Number
Ambulance 40
Fires 2
Total 42
Budget items (July 1, 2019 — June 30, 2020)
Selectmen: $12,200 ($5,200 for first selectman and $3,500 apiece for second and third selectmen)
Town clerk/tax collector/treasurer/registrar of voters/sewer-system treasurer: $30,752.05
Fire protection (Bucksport): $31,461.21
Bucksport Ambulance: $8,182.27
Snow removal: $60,000
Solid waste removal: $50,000
County tax (2019): $24,828.78
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Simple assault 1
Criminal threatening/harassing 1
PD — accident 1
Assist sheriff’s department 1
Intelligence information — criminal 1
Intelligence information — other 2
Citizen requires assistance 1
911 hang-up call 1
Civil problems 2
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 2
Extra patrol/welfare check 2
Criminal arrest warrant 1
Suicide 1
Wire fraud 1
Total calls for service 18
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Simple assault 3
Criminal threatening/harassment 3
Burglary, no-force residence 1
All other theft 1
Criminal mischief/damage 3
Conditional release violation 5
Disorderly conduct 1
OAS/habitual offender 3
OAS — infraction 1
Citizen traffic complaint 1
PI — traffic accident 6
PD — traffic accident 5
Traffic accident, non-reportable 2
Trespassing 3
Neighborhood dispute 4
Assist MDEA 1
Assist other agency 1
Assist state police 2
Drug intelligence information 1
Citizen requested assistance 1
Stranded motorist 1
Civil problem 2
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 6
Abandoned vehicle 1
Road hazard 1
Domestic — no assault 3
False 911 call 6
Information 8
Mental health issues/check 1
Check well-being of person 3
Serve protection order 2
Suicide 2
Attempted suicide 1
Total calls for service 85
