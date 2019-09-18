Unorganized Territories police report

Township 3
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
OUI — liquor 1
Total calls for service 1
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
False 911 call 2
Total calls for service 2
Township 7
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Violation of protective order 2
Civil problem 1
False alarm 1
Total calls for service 4
Fletchers Landing (Township 8)
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Criminal threatening/harassing 2
OUI — liquor 1
Citizen traffic complaint 1
PI — accident 1
PD — accident 2
Telephone harassment 1
DHS assist 1
Assist other — agency 2
Residential alarm 1
Intelligence information — other 4
Citizen requires assistance 2
911 hang-up call 3
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 2
Road hazard 1
K9 activity 1
Criminal arrest warrant 1
Total calls for service 26
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Fletchers Landing
Type of call Number
Criminal threatening/harassment 2
All other theft 1
Citizen traffic complaint 1
PD — traffic accident 1
Trespassing 1
Telephone harassment 1
Family fight 1
Civil problem 1
Attempt to locate 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 2
False 911 call 1
Information 1
Check well-being of person 1
Total calls for service 15
Township 9
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Citizen traffic complaint 1
Information 1
Total calls for service 2
Township 10
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Residential alarm 2
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 1
Total calls for service 3
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Simple assault 5
Driving under influence liquor 5
Traffic offense summons 2
Citizen traffic complaint 1
PI — traffic accident 1
PD — traffic accident 3
Traffic accident, non-reportable 1
Family fight 1
Assist other agency 1
Citizen requested assistance 1
Stranded motorist 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 2
Abandoned vehicle 1
Domestic assault 5
Non-highway traffic accident 1
Bail check, no violation 1
False alarm 3
Information 2
Total calls for service 37
Township 16
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Criminal mischief/damage 1
Total calls for service 1
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
False alarm 1
Information 1
Total calls for service 2
Township 22
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Burglary 1
Traffic offense summons 1
PD — accident 1
Family fight 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 1
Total calls for service 5
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Rape 3
Burglary 1
All other theft 1
Citizen traffic complaint 3
PD — traffic accident 3
ATV accident, personal injury 1
Citizen requested assistance 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 3
False 911 call 1
Information 1
Total calls for service 18
Township 28
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
PI — accident 1
Total calls for service 1
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Fatal traffic accident 7
PI — traffic accident 7
PD — traffic accident 1
Assist state police 2
Abandoned vehicle 2
False 911 call 6
Information 1
Total calls for service 26
Township 32
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Intelligence information — other 1
Total calls for service 1
Township 34
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
All other theft 1
Assist sheriff’s department 1
Total calls for service 2
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
False 911 call 2
Check well-being of person 1
Total calls for service 3
Township 39
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Citizen requested assistance 1
Total calls for service 1
