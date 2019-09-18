Wednesday - Sep 18, 2019
Unorganized Territories police report

September 18, 2019 on Our Town

Township 3

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

OUI — liquor                                                       1

Total calls for service                                           1

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                      Number

False 911 call                                                         2

Total calls for service                                             2

 

Township 7

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                       Number

Violation of protective order                                  2

Civil problem                                                          1

False alarm                                                              1

Total calls for service                                              4

 

Fletchers Landing (Township 8)

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Criminal threatening/harassing                              2

OUI — liquor                                                         1

Citizen traffic complaint                                        1

PI — accident                                                         1

PD — accident                                                        2

Telephone harassment                                             1

DHS assist                                                               1

Assist other — agency                                            2

Residential alarm                                                    1

Intelligence information — other                           4

Citizen requires assistance                                      2

911 hang-up call                                                      3

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident              2

Road hazard                                                            1

K9 activity                                                               1

Criminal arrest warrant                                           1

Total calls for service                                            26

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Fletchers Landing

Type of call                                                     Number

Criminal threatening/harassment                           2

All other theft                                                         1

Citizen traffic complaint                                         1

PD — traffic accident                                             1

Trespassing                                                             1

Telephone harassment                                            1

Family fight                                                            1

Civil problem                                                          1

Attempt to locate                                                    1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident              2

False 911 call                                                          1

Information                                                             1

Check well-being of person                                    1

Total calls for service                                            15

 

Township 9

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                       Number

Citizen traffic complaint                                          1

Information                                                               1

Total calls for service                                               2

 

Township 10

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Residential alarm                                                 2

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident           1

Total calls for service                                           3

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                       Number

Simple assault                                                         5

Driving under influence liquor                                5

Traffic offense summons                                         2

Citizen traffic complaint                                          1

PI — traffic accident                                               1

PD — traffic accident                                              3

Traffic accident, non-reportable                              1

Family fight                                                             1

Assist other agency                                                  1

Citizen requested assistance                                    1

Stranded motorist                                                     1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident               2

Abandoned vehicle                                                   1

Domestic assault                                                       5

Non-highway traffic accident                                   1

Bail check, no violation                                            1

False alarm                                                                3

Information                                                               2

Total calls for service                                              37

 

Township 16

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Criminal mischief/damage                                    1

Total calls for service                                            1

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                      Number

False alarm                                                            1

Information                                                            1

Total calls for service                                             2

 

Township 22

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Burglary                                                                1

Traffic offense summons                                      1

PD — accident                                                      1

Family fight                                                          1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident            1

Total calls for service                                            5

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                      Number

Rape                                                                      3

Burglary                                                                1

All other theft                                                        1

Citizen traffic complaint                                       3

PD —  traffic accident                                          3

ATV accident, personal injury                              1

Citizen requested assistance                                  1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident             3

False 911 call                                                         1

Information                                                            1

Total calls for service                                           18

 

Township 28

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

PI — accident                                                       1

Total calls for service                                           1

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                      Number

Fatal traffic accident                                              7

PI — traffic accident                                             7

PD — traffic accident                                            1

Assist state police                                                  2

Abandoned vehicle                                                2

False 911 call                                                         6

Information                                                            1

Total calls for service                                           26

 

Township 32

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Intelligence information — other                          1

Total calls for service                                            1

 

Township 34

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

All other theft                                                        1

Assist sheriff’s department                                    1

Total calls for service                                            2

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                      Number

False 911 call                                                         2

Check well-being of person                                   1

Total calls for service                                             3

 

Township 39

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                      Number

Citizen requested assistance                                  1

Total calls for service                                            1

