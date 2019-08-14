Tremont Town Manager Christopher Saunders

Hailing from Glendale, Calif., Tremont Town Manager Chris Saunders earned his bachelor’s degree — a double major in classics in Latin and public policy — at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Arizona. While at Brown he met his wife, Grace Price, a medical student.

Grace grew up in Boston. Her family has a camp in Oxford County, and Chris and Grace visited there. “We fell in love with the whole state,” Chris said.

After Grace completed her residency at the University of Arizona, MDI Hospital hired her as a family medicine doctor at the Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor. Chris and Grace moved to Bar Harbor.

He started work as Tremont town manager on Jan. 17, 2018. His duties involve “a huge variety of things,” such as “writing the budget, presenting it” to the selectmen, and overseeing the budget process through the town meeting.

Chris oversees the town staff and works closely with selectmen on maintaining and improving the Tremont infrastructure. An expansion project began last year at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library, and “we are working on converting our streetlights to LED,” Chris said.

Chris and Grace are expecting their first child in August.

“I love to hike in Acadia,” and the national park “is why we live here,” Chris said. “I’ve enjoyed stopping on my way home from work to Acadia Mountain. It’s a short hike to the top, great views from there.”

He and Grace “are pretty avid readers,” and “we’re really big baseball fans. This past World Series was rough” as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chris explained that “growing up in Southern California, I’m a Dodgers fan,” and Grace cheers for the Red Sox.