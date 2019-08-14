Tremont Town Clerk Katie Dandurand grew up in western Massachusetts. “About 10 years ago, my husband (Nathan) and I came up to Lamoine State Park for a two-week camping vacation,” she said. “We love the quiet outdoor life, away from the hustle and bustle,” so “we went home and packed up our things and moved up here” that September.

The Dandurands settled in Lamoine, and Nathan started a construction business, D & S Builders LLC, with partner Jason Spinney. Katie worked at the Ellsworth Lowe’s “and actually helped them shut down that store.” She then worked at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Ellsworth before starting work as the Tremont town clerk in July 2016.

“My first day on the job was a training class,” Katie recalled. Also the town’s tax collector, deputy treasurer, deputy general assistance administrator and deputy registrar of voters, she finds that her work “keeps my day busy, never the same thing.

“Based on my [Bureau of] Motor Vehicles experience,” Katie set “my top priority” on taking classes so the town could issue license plates, which “saves people from having to go to Ellsworth.”

A member of the Maine Town and City Clerks’ Association, Katie has studied diligently to become a certified clerk of Maine. She took the state examination for this certification in July.

“Right now we’re building a house,” Katie said. “We do a lot of camping in the summer on the Penobscot and Kennebec” rivers while Nathan, a licensed Maine whitewater guide, runs whitewater rafting trips. He and Katie take their children, 9-year-old Brandon and 7-year-old Kayla, skiing in the winter, and “we do a lot of fishing,” Katie said.

“Our kids are involved in almost every sport for every season,” Katie said. “They keep us busy with their activities.”

Nathan has two sons, Justin and William, from a previous marriage.