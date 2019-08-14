Tremont by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)
Births: 15
Deaths: 12
Marriages: 10
Registered voters (June 2019)
1,183 total registered voters
389 Democrats
315 Republicans
46 Green Independent Party
433 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report (source: 2018 Tremont town report)
Outstanding 2014 real estate taxes
One account (one taxpayer): $2,747.92
Outstanding 2015 real estate taxes
One account (one taxpayer): $2,847.90
Outstanding 2016 real estate taxes
Three accounts (three taxpayers): $5,893.80
Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes
30 accounts (27 taxpayers): $59,687.97
Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes
75 accounts (64 taxpayers): $163,345.82
Tremont Volunteer Fire Department report (2018)
Type of call Number
Alarms 10
Lift assistance/CPR in porgress 9
Fire drills 4
Power lines down or on fire 10
Vehicle accidents 4
Chimney fires 2
Smoke investigations several
Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)
Administration wages and salaries: $244,769
Tremont Volunteer Fire Department: $86,150
Dispatching: $20,000
Animal control: $9,174
Law enforcement: $99,450
Ambulance: $48,000
Public works wages: $184,766
Summer roads: $18,552
Winter roads: $84,945
Planning board: $6,000
- Landfill remediation: $10,003
- Trash disposal: $200,578
County tax (2019): $226,807.48
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Attended death 1
Unattended death 1
Simple assault 1
All other theft 3
Probation violation 1
Harassing communication 1
Citizen traffic complaint 4
PI accident 1
PD accident 4
Non-reportable accident 1
Family fight 3
Referred to sheriff’s department 4
Referred to other 1
Residential alarm 2
Intelligence information — other 4
Citizen requires assistance 11
Wrecker request/tow 1
911 hang-up call 11
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 8
Extra patrol/welfare check 3
Attempted paper service 1
Unlawful sexual contact 1
Total calls for service 68
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Simple assault 11
Criminal threatening/harassment 4
Arson 2
Extortion — threat reputation 1
All other theft 3
Vehicle theft 1
Fraud — swindle 1
Fraud — impersonation 1
Bad checks 1
Theft of services 6
Criminal mischief/damage 6
Marijuana — possession 1
Trafficking — Schedule W 12
Violation of protective order 1
Tampering with witness/victim 1
Probation violation 3
Conditional release violation 9
Harassing communication 2
Disorderly conduct 7
Driving under influence — drugs 7
Driving under influence — liquor 1
OAS/habitual offender 2
Parking violation/obstructing 20
Traffic offense summons 3
Citizen traffic complaint 7
PI — traffic accident 2
PD — traffic accident 24
Traffic accident, non-reportable 5
Trespassing 11
Telephone harassment 1
Internet/text harassment 2
Littering/illegal dumping 1
Family fight 5
Neighborhood dispute 3
Noise disturbance 1
Assist local police department 4
Assist other agency 4
Other police — in state 1
Other police — out of state 1
Assist public works 2
Assist state police 3
Lost property 1
Found property 4
Missing, no foul play indicated 2
Citizen required assistance 12
Escort 3
Stranded motorist 4
Civil problem 8
Property check requested 2
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 26
Abandoned vehicle 2
Road hazard 3
Criminal arrest warrant 13
Paper service 2
Service of summons, other LEA 1
Domestic — assault 4
Domestic — no assault 2
False alarm 17
False 911 call 57
Ambulance assistance 1
Property damage, non-vandalism 2
Information 39
Mental health issues/check 3
Check well-being of person 7
Juvenile problem 3
Made in error 2
K9 demonstration 1
Serve protection order 5
Unattended death 2
Attempted suicide 1
Attended death 1
Animal complaint 1
Total calls for service 414
