Tremont by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 15

Deaths: 12

Marriages: 10

Registered voters (June 2019)

1,183 total registered voters

389 Democrats

315 Republicans

46 Green Independent Party

433 not enrolled in any party

Tax Collector’s report (source: 2018 Tremont town report)

Outstanding 2014 real estate taxes

One account (one taxpayer): $2,747.92

Outstanding 2015 real estate taxes

One account (one taxpayer): $2,847.90

Outstanding 2016 real estate taxes

Three accounts (three taxpayers): $5,893.80

Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes

30 accounts (27 taxpayers): $59,687.97

Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes

75 accounts (64 taxpayers): $163,345.82

Tremont Volunteer Fire Department report (2018)

Type of call Number

Alarms 10

Lift assistance/CPR in porgress 9

Fire drills 4

Power lines down or on fire 10

Vehicle accidents 4

Chimney fires 2

Smoke investigations several

Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)

Administration wages and salaries: $244,769

Tremont Volunteer Fire Department: $86,150

Dispatching: $20,000

Animal control: $9,174

Law enforcement: $99,450

Ambulance: $48,000

Public works wages: $184,766

Summer roads: $18,552

Winter roads: $84,945

Planning board: $6,000

Landfill remediation: $10,003

Trash disposal: $200,578

County tax (2019): $226,807.48

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call Number

Attended death 1

Unattended death 1

Simple assault 1

All other theft 3

Probation violation 1

Harassing communication 1

Citizen traffic complaint 4

PI accident 1

PD accident 4

Non-reportable accident 1

Family fight 3

Referred to sheriff’s department 4

Referred to other 1

Residential alarm 2

Intelligence information — other 4

Citizen requires assistance 11

Wrecker request/tow 1

911 hang-up call 11

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 8

Extra patrol/welfare check 3

Attempted paper service 1

Unlawful sexual contact 1

Total calls for service 68

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call Number

Simple assault 11

Criminal threatening/harassment 4

Arson 2

Extortion — threat reputation 1

All other theft 3

Vehicle theft 1

Fraud — swindle 1

Fraud — impersonation 1

Bad checks 1

Theft of services 6

Criminal mischief/damage 6

Marijuana — possession 1

Trafficking — Schedule W 12

Violation of protective order 1

Tampering with witness/victim 1

Probation violation 3

Conditional release violation 9

Harassing communication 2

Disorderly conduct 7

Driving under influence — drugs 7

Driving under influence — liquor 1

OAS/habitual offender 2

Parking violation/obstructing 20

Traffic offense summons 3

Citizen traffic complaint 7

PI — traffic accident 2

PD — traffic accident 24

Traffic accident, non-reportable 5

Trespassing 11

Telephone harassment 1

Internet/text harassment 2

Littering/illegal dumping 1

Family fight 5

Neighborhood dispute 3

Noise disturbance 1

Assist local police department 4

Assist other agency 4

Other police — in state 1

Other police — out of state 1

Assist public works 2

Assist state police 3

Lost property 1

Found property 4

Missing, no foul play indicated 2

Citizen required assistance 12

Escort 3

Stranded motorist 4

Civil problem 8

Property check requested 2

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 26

Abandoned vehicle 2

Road hazard 3

Criminal arrest warrant 13

Paper service 2

Service of summons, other LEA 1

Domestic — assault 4

Domestic — no assault 2

False alarm 17

False 911 call 57

Ambulance assistance 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 2

Information 39

Mental health issues/check 3

Check well-being of person 7

Juvenile problem 3

Made in error 2

K9 demonstration 1

Serve protection order 5

Unattended death 2

Attempted suicide 1

Attended death 1

Animal complaint 1

Total calls for service 414