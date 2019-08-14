Thursday - Aug 15, 2019
Tremont by the numbers

August 14, 2019 on Our Town

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 15

Deaths: 12

Marriages: 10

 

Registered voters (June 2019)

1,183 total registered voters

389 Democrats

315 Republicans

46 Green Independent Party

433 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report (source: 2018 Tremont town report)

Outstanding 2014 real estate taxes

One account (one taxpayer): $2,747.92

 

Outstanding 2015 real estate taxes

One account (one taxpayer): $2,847.90

 

Outstanding 2016 real estate taxes

Three accounts (three taxpayers): $5,893.80

 

Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes

30 accounts (27 taxpayers): $59,687.97

 

Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes

75 accounts (64 taxpayers): $163,345.82

 

Tremont Volunteer Fire Department report (2018)

Type of call                                          Number

Alarms                                                      10

Lift assistance/CPR in porgress                 9

Fire drills                                                    4

Power lines down or on fire                      10

Vehicle accidents                                        4

Chimney fires                                             2

Smoke investigations                            several

 

Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)

Administration wages and salaries: $244,769

Tremont Volunteer Fire Department: $86,150

Dispatching: $20,000

Animal control: $9,174

Law enforcement: $99,450

Ambulance: $48,000

Public works wages: $184,766

Summer roads: $18,552

Winter roads: $84,945

Planning board: $6,000

  • Landfill remediation: $10,003
  • Trash disposal: $200,578

County tax (2019): $226,807.48

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Attended death                                                      1

Unattended death                                                  1

Simple assault                                                        1

All other theft                                                        3

Probation violation                                                1

Harassing communication                                     1

Citizen traffic complaint                                       4

PI accident                                                             1

PD accident                                                           4

Non-reportable accident                                        1

Family fight                                                           3

Referred to sheriff’s department                           4

Referred to other                                                    1

Residential alarm                                                   2

Intelligence information — other                          4

Citizen requires assistance                                   11

Wrecker request/tow                                              1

911 hang-up call                                                   11

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident              8

Extra patrol/welfare check                                      3

Attempted paper service                                         1

Unlawful sexual contact                                         1

Total calls for service                                            68

 

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                     Number

Simple assault                                                      11

Criminal threatening/harassment                           4

Arson                                                                      2

Extortion — threat reputation                                1

All other theft                                                         3

Vehicle theft                                                           1

Fraud — swindle                                                   1

Fraud — impersonation                                         1

Bad checks                                                             1

Theft of services                                                     6

Criminal mischief/damage                                     6

Marijuana — possession                                        1

Trafficking — Schedule W                                   12

Violation of protective order                                  1

Tampering with witness/victim                              1

Probation violation                                                 3

Conditional release violation                                 9

Harassing communication                                      2

Disorderly conduct                                                 7

Driving under influence — drugs                          7

Driving under influence — liquor                         1

OAS/habitual offender                                           2

Parking violation/obstructing                               20

Traffic offense summons                                        3

Citizen traffic complaint                                         7

PI — traffic accident                                               2

PD — traffic accident                                           24

Traffic accident, non-reportable                             5

Trespassing                                                           11

Telephone harassment                                            1

Internet/text harassment                                         2

Littering/illegal dumping                                        1

Family fight                                                            5

Neighborhood dispute                                             3

Noise disturbance                                                   1

Assist local police department                               4

Assist other agency                                                4

Other police — in state                                          1

Other police — out of state                                    1

Assist public works                                                2

Assist state police                                                   3

Lost property                                                          1

Found property                                                       4

Missing, no foul play indicated                              2

Citizen required assistance                                   12

Escort                                                                      3

Stranded motorist                                                   4

Civil problem                                                          8

Property check requested                                        2

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident            26

Abandoned vehicle                                                 2

Road hazard                                                            3

Criminal arrest warrant                                         13

Paper service                                                           2

Service of summons, other LEA                             1

Domestic — assault                                                4

Domestic — no assault                                            2

False alarm                                                            17

False 911 call                                                        57

Ambulance assistance                                             1

Property damage, non-vandalism                           2

Information                                                           39

Mental health issues/check                                     3

Check well-being of person                                    7

Juvenile problem                                                    3

Made in error                                                         2

K9 demonstration                                                  1

Serve protection order                                           5

Unattended death                                                   2

Attempted suicide                                                  1

Attended death                                                       1

Animal complaint                                                  1

Total calls for service                                         414

