Town Clerk Cynthia Reilly: “I couldn’t think of a better place to land.”

Originally from Massachusetts, Sedgwick Town Clerk and Treasurer Cindy Reilly lived there and in Nebraska while growing up. She graduated from the Pingree School in Massachusetts and attended Mount Holyoke College.

Cindy and her husband, Tom, lived in Florida for 2½ years before moving to Sedgwick and buying a house on Oak Hill in West Sedgwick in 1982. Referring to Sedgwick, “I couldn’t think of a better place to land,” Cindy said. “We were lucky in the town, in our neighbors,” Basil and Rita Grindle.

“I still think of them,” she said. “They were the nicest people.”

Cindy worked as a waitress at the Pentagoet Inn in Castine and Jonathan’s in Blue Hill while earning her degree in modern languages (French and Russian) at the University of Maine. She held other jobs, including a stint in circulation at The Weekly Packet.

Her daughter, Meaghan, was born in 1985. Five years later, “a neighbor, Maggie Garfield, was getting done as the [town] treasurer, and she urged me to run,” Cindy said. “I got elected.”

The town office was then located at the Sedgwick Town House, opened in 1793. The office was later moved farther south on Route 175 to a two-room school constructed in 1923. Elections are still held at the town house.

“The world’s best town clerk, Anne Perrigo, was retiring” in 1995, so Cindy ran for election to that position. She has worked for the town for the past 24 years.

Tom Reilly died unexpectedly in 2016. Cindy shares her home with her mother, Leslie Diodati, and Meaghan and her husband, Andrew Birdsall, live in Penobscot with their three children. Cindy’s stepdaughter, Katie Reilly, lives in California.

“What I love most is hiking, camping, canoeing, kitting, sewing and working in the garden,” Cindy said. “I’m busy with my grandchildren.”