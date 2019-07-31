Town Clerk Angela Smith a people person

Originally from Island Falls, Surry Town Clerk Angela Smith attended Southern Aroostook Community High School in Dyer Brook for a few years. After attending an Anchorage, Alaska, school for about a year, she moved to Colorado and graduated from Steamboat Springs High School.

With “family back here” in Maine, Angela came east to study business at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor. She married her husband, Dirk, who hails from Bucksport, and in 2003 the Smiths built a house in Surry.

Their children, Austin and Abigail, attended Surry Elementary School and graduated from Ellsworth High School. Now 21, Austin works full time, and Abigail, 19, attends college.

Angela started working part time for Surry as the deputy town clerk, deputy treasurer, and deputy registrar of voters in September 2005. With her prior experience, when she was named the town clerk in 2007, she smoothly transitioned into that position.

Angela is also the registrar of voters and deputy treasurer and deputy tax collector. She works in the Surry town office at 741 North Bend Road with Tom Welgoss, the treasurer, and Darcel Winslow, the Surry tax collector, deputy town clerk, deputy treasurer, and deputy registrar of voters. The town office is open Tuesday-Friday.

“I like meeting people. Everyone that comes in, you get to know them,” Angela said.

Dirk Smith works for Consolidated Communications in Ellsworth. He and Angela enjoy being outdoors; “We stay pretty active,” Angela said. “We like to snowsled, ATV, ice fish,” particularly ice fishing on Toddy Pond, and “we like to go camping in summer.”

The Smiths often trailer their snowmobiles to the family camp in Linneus and spend time on Aroostook County trails. “We have done the [Down East] Sunrise Trail a couple of times,” Angela said.