Tax Collector Elizabeth Gray was happy to come home

After living in Bangor a while, Sedgwick Tax Collector Elizabeth Gray was happy to return to her hometown.

Elizabeth attended Sedgwick Elementary School and George Stevens Academy. “I was part of the Community Action Group, I did softball for two years, I was on the yearbook committee,” she recalled. “I had a huge part in planning my junior prom.”

While majoring in education at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, “I decided a classroom setting was not the situation for me, so I withdrew,” Elizabeth said. She worked as a home health professional in Bangor for a few months before returning to Sedgwick. Although she enjoyed living in Bangor, Elizabeth likes the sense of family and neighbors that make Sedgwick so special to her.

“You’re always going to be drawn back to where you came from,” she said. “I’ve always been close to my family. If you break down on the side of the road, someone will stop to help — and might even be a relative.”

While working at Penobscot River Greens Inc. in Blue Hill in January 2016, “I heard this position was opening up” with the resignation of Belinda Rooney, so “I took out nomination papers and made my way around town” to get the requisite number of signatures, Elizabeth said. She was elected that March.

Elizabeth works 20 hours a week in the Sedgwick town office and additional hours when necessary, such as at tax time in summer and early autumn. In her spare time, “I hang out with my friends,” going out to eat with them or attending “paint and sip classes” at which she pursues her passion for painting.

Elizabeth also likes to travel, “to get new experiences in life and go to places I’ve never been before.”