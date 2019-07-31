Thursday - Aug 01, 2019
Open Tuesday through Friday, the Surry Town Office is located at 741 North Bend Road, opposite the Surry Elementary School. The Surry Volunteer Fire Department operates from the adjoining fire station. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Surry by the numbers

July 31, 2019 on Our Town

Surry town information

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 13

Deaths: 25

Marriages: 11

 

Registered voters

1,358 total registered voters

474 Democrats

447 Republicans

64 Green Independent Party

373 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

Nine accounts (nine taxpayers): $7,909.46

 

Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes (as of Dec. 31, 2018)

41 accounts (31 taxpayers): $28,904.89

 

Surry Volunteer Fire Department (2017)

Type of call                                      Number

Downed trees                                        14

Alarms                                                     8

Car accidents                                           7

Medical/lift assists                                 11

Forest fires                                               6

Structure fires                                          1

Boat recovery                                          1

Pole/transformer fire                               1

Debris blocking roadway                        2

Dumpster fire                                          1

Unpermitted burn                                    1

Smoke investigation                                1

Mutual aid                                               7

Total   61

 

Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)

Administration: $260,845, including:

Select Board members: $21,000 (three members at $5,600 apiece, including stipends for general assistance administration and transfer-station oversight, plus $1,400 apiece as the town’s assessors)

Surry Volunteer Fire Department: $56,060, including:

  • Fire chief: $6,000
  • Assistant chief: $6,000
  • Firefighter stipends: $10,500

Peninsula Ambulance Corps (contract): $33,615

Road commissioner stipend: $5,860

Code enforcement officer: $11,860

Planning board and Board of Appeals: $1,720

Harbormaster (expenses): $775

Road budget: $286,500, including:

  • Winter roads: $166,200
  • Road maintenance: $54,800
  • Roadside mowing: $5,500
  • Road construction: $60,000

Blue Hill-Surry Solid Waste Transfer Station: $113,883

County tax (2019): $150,908.67

Surry police report

2018

 

 

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Attended death                                                       1

Unattended death                                                   1

Simple assault                                                        2

Criminal threatening/harassing                              2

Burglary, forced entry residence                            1

All other theft                                                         4

Fraud — impersonation                                          1

Drug paraphernalia                                                 1

Protection order                                                      4

OUI — liquor                                                         2

Evading — high speed chase                                 1

OAS — habitual offender                                       1

OAS — infraction                                                   1

Traffic offense summons                                         2

Traffic stop                                                              2

Citizen traffic complaint                                        29

PI accident                                                               5

PD accident                                                            11

Non-reportable accident                                          3

Family fight                                                             1

Another agency on scene first                                 1

Assist local PD                                                        1

Assist sheriff’s department                                      5

Assist other — agency                                             2

Referred to local PD                                                4

Referred to sheriff’s department                              1

Referred to warden                                                   1

Referred to other                                                      1

Bank                                                                         1

Business alarm                                                       15

Residential alarm                                                     5

Lost property                                                           2

Intelligence information — other                            4

Citizen request assistance                                      20

Stranded motorist                                                     1

Wrecker request/tow                                                2

911 hang-up call                                                     20

Emergency assistance/EMS/fire                               1

Civil problems                                                          5

Attempt to locate                                                      1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident             14

Extra patrol/welfare check                                       3

School visit                                                          31

Public relations — talk/lecture                              1

K9 activity                                                             1

Criminal arrest warrant                                          1

Paper service                                                          1

Attempted paper service                                         1

Total calls for service                                          219

 

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                     Number

Simple assault                                                       8

Criminal threatening/harassment                          5

Burglary                                                                2

All other theft                                                        9

Fraud — impersonation                                        1

Fraud — illegal use credit cards                           1

Criminal mischief/damage                                    1

Narcotic equipment — possession                        3

Trafficking — Schedule W                                   3

Drug paraphernalia                                               3

Violation of protective order                                 2

Resist/fail to submit — arrest                               1

Probation violation                                               1

Conditional release violation                              10

Disorderly conduct                                               4

Driving under influence, liquor                            6

OAS/habitual offender                                          3

Traffic offense summons                                      5

Citizen traffic complaint                                     19

PI — traffic accident                                             6

PD — traffic accident                                         15

Mental health evaluation                                      5

Trespassing                                                           5

Telephone harassment                                           1

Internet/text harassment                                        3

Prowler                                                                  1

Littering/illegal dumping                                      3

Stray animals/livestock/horses                              2

Animal emergency — response                             1

Family fight                                                            1

Neighborhood dispute                                            3

Noise disturbance                                                   1

Assist MDEA                                                         1

Assist federal agency                                             1

Assist local police department                               2

Assist other agency                                                2

Assist state police                                                  1

Lost property                                                         4

Found property                                                      1

Citizen requested assistance                                10

Escort                                                                     2

Stranded motorist                                                  3

Civil problems                                                       9

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident           11

Abandoned vehicle                                                2

Road hazard                                                           4

Criminal arrest warrant                                         4

Speed enforcement detail                                      3

Domestic — assault                                               9

Domestic — no assault                                          7

ATV complaints                                                     3

Bail check, no violation                                         1

False alarm                                                           23

False 911 call                                                         9

Ambulance assistance                                            2

Information                                                          18

Mental health issues/check                                    3

Check well-being of person                                   7

Juvenile problem                                                    1

Made in error                                                         1

Serve subpeona                                                      4

Serve protection order                                           4

Unattended death                                                   2

Total calls for service                                         289

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *