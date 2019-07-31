Surry by the numbers

Surry town information
Town Clerk’s report (2018)
Births: 13
Deaths: 25
Marriages: 11
Registered voters
1,358 total registered voters
474 Democrats
447 Republicans
64 Green Independent Party
373 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes (as of Dec. 31, 2018)
Nine accounts (nine taxpayers): $7,909.46
Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes (as of Dec. 31, 2018)
41 accounts (31 taxpayers): $28,904.89
Surry Volunteer Fire Department (2017)
Type of call Number
Downed trees 14
Alarms 8
Car accidents 7
Medical/lift assists 11
Forest fires 6
Structure fires 1
Boat recovery 1
Pole/transformer fire 1
Debris blocking roadway 2
Dumpster fire 1
Unpermitted burn 1
Smoke investigation 1
Mutual aid 7
Total 61
Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)
Administration: $260,845, including:
Select Board members: $21,000 (three members at $5,600 apiece, including stipends for general assistance administration and transfer-station oversight, plus $1,400 apiece as the town’s assessors)
Surry Volunteer Fire Department: $56,060, including:
- Fire chief: $6,000
- Assistant chief: $6,000
- Firefighter stipends: $10,500
Peninsula Ambulance Corps (contract): $33,615
Road commissioner stipend: $5,860
Code enforcement officer: $11,860
Planning board and Board of Appeals: $1,720
Harbormaster (expenses): $775
Road budget: $286,500, including:
- Winter roads: $166,200
- Road maintenance: $54,800
- Roadside mowing: $5,500
- Road construction: $60,000
Blue Hill-Surry Solid Waste Transfer Station: $113,883
County tax (2019): $150,908.67
Surry police report
2018
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Attended death 1
Unattended death 1
Simple assault 2
Criminal threatening/harassing 2
Burglary, forced entry residence 1
All other theft 4
Fraud — impersonation 1
Drug paraphernalia 1
Protection order 4
OUI — liquor 2
Evading — high speed chase 1
OAS — habitual offender 1
OAS — infraction 1
Traffic offense summons 2
Traffic stop 2
Citizen traffic complaint 29
PI accident 5
PD accident 11
Non-reportable accident 3
Family fight 1
Another agency on scene first 1
Assist local PD 1
Assist sheriff’s department 5
Assist other — agency 2
Referred to local PD 4
Referred to sheriff’s department 1
Referred to warden 1
Referred to other 1
Bank 1
Business alarm 15
Residential alarm 5
Lost property 2
Intelligence information — other 4
Citizen request assistance 20
Stranded motorist 1
Wrecker request/tow 2
911 hang-up call 20
Emergency assistance/EMS/fire 1
Civil problems 5
Attempt to locate 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 14
Extra patrol/welfare check 3
School visit 31
Public relations — talk/lecture 1
K9 activity 1
Criminal arrest warrant 1
Paper service 1
Attempted paper service 1
Total calls for service 219
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Simple assault 8
Criminal threatening/harassment 5
Burglary 2
All other theft 9
Fraud — impersonation 1
Fraud — illegal use credit cards 1
Criminal mischief/damage 1
Narcotic equipment — possession 3
Trafficking — Schedule W 3
Drug paraphernalia 3
Violation of protective order 2
Resist/fail to submit — arrest 1
Probation violation 1
Conditional release violation 10
Disorderly conduct 4
Driving under influence, liquor 6
OAS/habitual offender 3
Traffic offense summons 5
Citizen traffic complaint 19
PI — traffic accident 6
PD — traffic accident 15
Mental health evaluation 5
Trespassing 5
Telephone harassment 1
Internet/text harassment 3
Prowler 1
Littering/illegal dumping 3
Stray animals/livestock/horses 2
Animal emergency — response 1
Family fight 1
Neighborhood dispute 3
Noise disturbance 1
Assist MDEA 1
Assist federal agency 1
Assist local police department 2
Assist other agency 2
Assist state police 1
Lost property 4
Found property 1
Citizen requested assistance 10
Escort 2
Stranded motorist 3
Civil problems 9
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 11
Abandoned vehicle 2
Road hazard 4
Criminal arrest warrant 4
Speed enforcement detail 3
Domestic — assault 9
Domestic — no assault 7
ATV complaints 3
Bail check, no violation 1
False alarm 23
False 911 call 9
Ambulance assistance 2
Information 18
Mental health issues/check 3
Check well-being of person 7
Juvenile problem 1
Made in error 1
Serve subpeona 4
Serve protection order 4
Unattended death 2
Total calls for service 289
