Sullivan by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (July 1, 2017 — June 30, 2018)
Births: 15
Deaths: 8
Marriages: 12
Registered voters
922 total registered voters
229 Democrats
270 Republicans
60 Green Independent Party
363 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding 2016 real estate taxes as of June 30, 2018
Nine accounts (five taxpayers), $7,081.13
Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes as of June 30, 2018
45 accounts (37 taxpayers), $47,820.67
Sullivan Fire/Rescue
Type of call Number
EMS 130
Fire 64
Total calls 194
Budget items (July 1, 2019 — June 30, 2020)
Administration: $65.050.00
Office salaries: $147,251.00
Animal control: $4,000.00
Fire department: $100,000.00
EMTs: $18,100.00
Ambulance service: $12,000.00
Harbormaster: $3,000.00
Transfer station: $30,000.00
Paving: $115,000.00
Road maintenance/culverts: $15,000.00
Snow removal: $102,419.00
Snow removal sand: $22,000.00
Snow removal salt: $15,000.00
County tax (2019): $82,868.90
