Wednesday - Jul 24, 2019
A granite welcome sign set alongside Route 1 greets people approaching Sullivan from Hancock. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Sullivan by the numbers

July 24, 2019 on Our Town

Town Clerk’s report (July 1, 2017 — June 30, 2018)

Births: 15

Deaths: 8

Marriages: 12

 

Registered voters

922 total registered voters

229 Democrats

270 Republicans

60 Green Independent Party

363 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding 2016 real estate taxes as of June 30, 2018

Nine accounts (five taxpayers), $7,081.13

 

Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes as of June 30, 2018

45 accounts (37 taxpayers), $47,820.67

 

Sullivan Fire/Rescue

Type of call                                                     Number

EMS                                                                    130

Fire                                                                        64

Total calls                                                            194

 

Budget items (July 1, 2019 — June 30, 2020)

Administration: $65.050.00

Office salaries: $147,251.00

Animal control: $4,000.00

Fire department: $100,000.00

EMTs: $18,100.00

Ambulance service: $12,000.00

Harbormaster: $3,000.00

Transfer station: $30,000.00

Paving: $115,000.00

Road maintenance/culverts: $15,000.00

Snow removal: $102,419.00

Snow removal sand: $22,000.00

Snow removal salt: $15,000.00

County tax (2019): $82,868.90

 

 

