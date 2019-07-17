Wednesday - Jul 17, 2019
Located in a small park near Hagen Dock, the Stonington Stone Cutter Statue honors the stone cutters who worked in local quarries. Sculpted by William Muir, the statue was erected in November 1994. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Stonington by the numbers

July 17, 2019 on Our Town

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 13

Deaths: 12

Marriages: 6

 

Registered voters (May 2019)

917 total registered voters

312 Democrats

174 Republicans

39 Green Independent Party

392 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes (as of December 31, 2018)

21 accounts (20 taxpayers): $19,033.29

 

Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes (as of December 31, 2018)

78 accounts (71 taxpayers): $99,915.85

 

Stonington Volunteer Fire Department report (2018)

Type of call                                          Number

Lift assist                                                    1

Carbon monoxide detection                       4

Demo pile                                                   1

Permitted burn                                            1

Car accidents                                              7

False alarms                                                1

Lift assist (MAC)                                        4

LZ setup                                                      2

Flooded basement                                       1

Structure fire (Sedgwick)                            1

Fire alarms                                                  6

Grass fires                                                   2

Power lines                                                 7

Oven fire                                                     1

Smoke investigation                                    1

Bomb threat                                                 1

Structure fire (Deer Isle)                             1

Trees down                                                  3

Camp fire                                                     1

Total calls                                                   46

 

Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)

Selectmen: $17,500

Town manager: $63,000

Town clerks: $98,700

Animal control wages: $2,500

Code enforcement wages: $12,500

Planning board wages: $500

Transfer station operations: $302,600, including

  • Transfer station wages: $83,900

Fire department wages: $12,850

Road maintenance wages: $47,200

Winter roads wages: $92,000

Sheriff services: $45,440

Health officer: $250

County tax (2019): $127,515.14

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Unattended death                                                  1

Rape — strong arm                                               1

Simple assault                                                       2

Criminal threatening/harassment                          2

Burglary                                                                1

All other theft                                                        3

Damaged property — business                             2

Marijuana possession                                            1

Protection order                                                    4

Violation of protection order                                 1

OUI — drugs                                                         1

OUI — liquor                                                        1

Traffic offense summons                                       1

Citizen traffic complaint                                      13

PD accident                                                          12

Non-reportable accident                                        5

Telephone harassment                                           1

Information requested                                           1

Family fight                                                           4

Neighborhood disturbance                                    2

Noise disturbance                                                  5

Another agency on scene first                               1

DHS assist                                                             1

Assist sheriff’s department                                    3

Assist other — Agency                                         2

Assist Maine Marine Patrol                                  1

Referred to DHS                                                    1

Referred to Maine Marine Patrol                          1

Referred to sheriff’s office                                    4

Referred to other                                                   1

Bank                                                                      9

Business alarm                                                      1

Residential alarm                                                  5

Missing, no foul play indicated                            1

Intelligence information —  criminal                   3

Intelligence information — other                        12

Citizen requires assistance                                   21

911 hang-up call                                                    9

Emergency assistance/EMS/fire                            1

Civil problems                                                      11

VIN inspections                                                     1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident             9

Extra patrol/welfare check                                    4

Criminal arrest warrant                                         4

Total calls for service                                         169

 

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                     Number

Simple assault                                                       1

Intimidation                                                           1

Criminal threatening/harassment                          5

Larceny — from auto                                            1

All other theft                                                        5

Possession stolen property                                    5

Criminal mischief/damage                                    1

Damage property — private                                  1

Marijuana — possession                                       3

Trafficking — Schedule W                                   5

Violation of protective order                                 2

Supplying alcohol to a minor                                1

Conditional release violation                                 8

Firing weapon                                                        1

Harassing communication                                     6

Disorderly conduct                                               12

Driving under influence liquor                              5

OAS/habitual offender                                           1

OAS — infraction                                                  1

Parking violation/obstructing                                2

Traffic offense summons                                       4

Citizen traffic complaint                                        7

PI — traffic accident                                             6

PD — traffic accident                                           9

Traffic accident, non-reportable                           4

Mental health evaluation                                       1

Trespassing                                                            4

Telephone harassment                                           1

Internet/text harassment                                        2

IBR Group B offense                                            1

Assist — fire department                                      2

Neighborhood dispute                                          5

Noise disturbance                                                 2

Assist DHS                                                           3

Assist local police department                              1

Assist other agency                                               3

Assist Maine State Police                                     5

Lost property                                                        2

Citizen requested assistance                                 9

Escort                                                                    2

Stranded motorist                                                  1

Civil problem                                                        8

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident          14

Abandoned vehicle                                                2

Road hazard                                                           3

Criminal arrest warrant                                          3

Attempted paper service                                        1

Service of summons, other LEA                            4

Domestic — assault                                               3

Non-highway traffic accident                                1

Bail check, no violation                                         1

False alarm                                                           12

False 911 call                                                       15

Ambulance assistance                                            6

Property damage, non-vandalism                           1

Information                                                           19

Mental health issues/check                                     6

Check well-being of person                                    6

Juvenile problem                                                    2

K9 criminal track                                                    1

Serve subpeona                                                     13

Serve protection order                                          12

Unattended death                                                   2

Bomb threat or attack                                            1

Total calls for service                                          277

 

 

