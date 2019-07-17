Stonington by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)
Births: 13
Deaths: 12
Marriages: 6
Registered voters (May 2019)
917 total registered voters
312 Democrats
174 Republicans
39 Green Independent Party
392 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes (as of December 31, 2018)
21 accounts (20 taxpayers): $19,033.29
Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes (as of December 31, 2018)
78 accounts (71 taxpayers): $99,915.85
Stonington Volunteer Fire Department report (2018)
Type of call Number
Lift assist 1
Carbon monoxide detection 4
Demo pile 1
Permitted burn 1
Car accidents 7
False alarms 1
Lift assist (MAC) 4
LZ setup 2
Flooded basement 1
Structure fire (Sedgwick) 1
Fire alarms 6
Grass fires 2
Power lines 7
Oven fire 1
Smoke investigation 1
Bomb threat 1
Structure fire (Deer Isle) 1
Trees down 3
Camp fire 1
Total calls 46
Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)
Selectmen: $17,500
Town manager: $63,000
Town clerks: $98,700
Animal control wages: $2,500
Code enforcement wages: $12,500
Planning board wages: $500
Transfer station operations: $302,600, including
- Transfer station wages: $83,900
Fire department wages: $12,850
Road maintenance wages: $47,200
Winter roads wages: $92,000
Sheriff services: $45,440
Health officer: $250
County tax (2019): $127,515.14
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Unattended death 1
Rape — strong arm 1
Simple assault 2
Criminal threatening/harassment 2
Burglary 1
All other theft 3
Damaged property — business 2
Marijuana possession 1
Protection order 4
Violation of protection order 1
OUI — drugs 1
OUI — liquor 1
Traffic offense summons 1
Citizen traffic complaint 13
PD accident 12
Non-reportable accident 5
Telephone harassment 1
Information requested 1
Family fight 4
Neighborhood disturbance 2
Noise disturbance 5
Another agency on scene first 1
DHS assist 1
Assist sheriff’s department 3
Assist other — Agency 2
Assist Maine Marine Patrol 1
Referred to DHS 1
Referred to Maine Marine Patrol 1
Referred to sheriff’s office 4
Referred to other 1
Bank 9
Business alarm 1
Residential alarm 5
Missing, no foul play indicated 1
Intelligence information — criminal 3
Intelligence information — other 12
Citizen requires assistance 21
911 hang-up call 9
Emergency assistance/EMS/fire 1
Civil problems 11
VIN inspections 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 9
Extra patrol/welfare check 4
Criminal arrest warrant 4
Total calls for service 169
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Simple assault 1
Intimidation 1
Criminal threatening/harassment 5
Larceny — from auto 1
All other theft 5
Possession stolen property 5
Criminal mischief/damage 1
Damage property — private 1
Marijuana — possession 3
Trafficking — Schedule W 5
Violation of protective order 2
Supplying alcohol to a minor 1
Conditional release violation 8
Firing weapon 1
Harassing communication 6
Disorderly conduct 12
Driving under influence liquor 5
OAS/habitual offender 1
OAS — infraction 1
Parking violation/obstructing 2
Traffic offense summons 4
Citizen traffic complaint 7
PI — traffic accident 6
PD — traffic accident 9
Traffic accident, non-reportable 4
Mental health evaluation 1
Trespassing 4
Telephone harassment 1
Internet/text harassment 2
IBR Group B offense 1
Assist — fire department 2
Neighborhood dispute 5
Noise disturbance 2
Assist DHS 3
Assist local police department 1
Assist other agency 3
Assist Maine State Police 5
Lost property 2
Citizen requested assistance 9
Escort 2
Stranded motorist 1
Civil problem 8
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 14
Abandoned vehicle 2
Road hazard 3
Criminal arrest warrant 3
Attempted paper service 1
Service of summons, other LEA 4
Domestic — assault 3
Non-highway traffic accident 1
Bail check, no violation 1
False alarm 12
False 911 call 15
Ambulance assistance 6
Property damage, non-vandalism 1
Information 19
Mental health issues/check 6
Check well-being of person 6
Juvenile problem 2
K9 criminal track 1
Serve subpeona 13
Serve protection order 12
Unattended death 2
Bomb threat or attack 1
Total calls for service 277
