The Sorrento Town Office is located at 79 Pomola Avenue, next to the Sorrento Community Building. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Sorrento by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 0

Deaths: 2

Marriages: 5

 

Registered voters

283 total registered voters

104 Democrats

94 Republicans

8 Green Independent Party

77 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes (as of July 1, 2018)

36 accounts (34 taxpayers): $36,280.05

 

Outstanding 2016 real estate taxes (as of July 1, 2018)

Seven accounts (six taxpayers): $3,162.25

 

Sorrento Fire & Rescue report for January 1, 2018 — December 31, 2018

Type of call                                                     Number

Structure fire                                                         6

Dumpster fire                                                        1

Motor-vehicle accident                                         1

Basic life support                                                 40

Advanced life support                                           7

Traffic hazard                                                        1

Forest fire                                                              2

Trees down                                                            6

False alarm                                                           10

Stood down                                                           9

Stand by                                                               13

Chimney fire                                                          3

Brush, out of control fire                                       1

Missing person                                                       1

Training burn site                                                   1

Total 102

 

Municipal budget items (July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019)*

Administration: $40,000

Auditor: $7,000

Fire department: $40,000

Town roads: $58,000

Harbor & town pier: $21,000

General assistance: $5,000

Code enforcement: $2,000

Plumbing inspection: $2,000

Snowplowing and sanding (from automobile excise taxes): $63,358

Long Pond Water District: $43,355

Ambulance service: $3,000

County tax (2019): $48,837.53

