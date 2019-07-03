Sorrento by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)
Births: 0
Deaths: 2
Marriages: 5
Registered voters
283 total registered voters
104 Democrats
94 Republicans
8 Green Independent Party
77 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes (as of July 1, 2018)
36 accounts (34 taxpayers): $36,280.05
Outstanding 2016 real estate taxes (as of July 1, 2018)
Seven accounts (six taxpayers): $3,162.25
Sorrento Fire & Rescue report for January 1, 2018 — December 31, 2018
Type of call Number
Structure fire 6
Dumpster fire 1
Motor-vehicle accident 1
Basic life support 40
Advanced life support 7
Traffic hazard 1
Forest fire 2
Trees down 6
False alarm 10
Stood down 9
Stand by 13
Chimney fire 3
Brush, out of control fire 1
Missing person 1
Training burn site 1
Total 102
Municipal budget items (July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019)*
Administration: $40,000
Auditor: $7,000
Fire department: $40,000
Town roads: $58,000
Harbor & town pier: $21,000
General assistance: $5,000
Code enforcement: $2,000
Plumbing inspection: $2,000
Snowplowing and sanding (from automobile excise taxes): $63,358
Long Pond Water District: $43,355
Ambulance service: $3,000
County tax (2019): $48,837.53
