Sheriff praises Hancock County for beauty, safety

ELLSWORTH — A friend who worked as a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy steered Scott Kane to law enforcement in 1984.

“He persuaded me to come to work here part time. I’ve been here ever since,” said Kane, who went on to become the Hancock County sheriff in 2015.

Kane, who graduated from Ellsworth High School and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, worked for the Sheriff’s Office part time for seven years, becoming a full-time sheriff’s deputy in 1991.

Since being elected to his current position, he is responsible for overseeing both the county’s staff of sheriff’s deputies and the Hancock County Jail. He also is involved with DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), teaching fifth- and sixth-graders at area schools to make good decisions.

Kane said his position as sheriff also involves frequent trips to Augusta to keep in touch with others in law enforcement and to make their voices heard by government officials. Describing the job as being a bit “hectic” at times, Kane said it’s nice to wind down at the end of the day in the Cape Rosier area of Brooksville, where he lives with his wife, Rose.

“It’s nice and peaceful and quiet down there,” he said, adding that the couple own a boat. “My wife loves the water. I think she’d live on the water.”

Kane grew up in Surry, the oldest of seven boys. Two of them, Patrick and Jamie, now work in law enforcement with the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Department.

As a youth, Kane played baseball, as did most members of his family. He also enjoys hunting and fishing and has high praise for the area.

“Hancock County is a great place to be,” he said. “The natives get frustrated with the traffic, but it’s an absolutely gorgeous place to live. And it’s safe.”