Tremont Selectman Kevin Buck grew up in Hampden and graduated from Hampden Academy, where he “played football for three years,” competed on the ski team and ran track and field. Afterward he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Maine.

“I swore I would never run for political office,” Kevin said. He “lived in Hermon for a while, and I learned the way to fix something is to get involved with it.”

Kevin went to work for New England Telephone after college and stayed with that company “through five name changes” (the last being FairPoint) before retiring six years ago. He met his wife, Margery, while “I was doing phone-installation work.” She grew up in Southwest Harbor.

Kevin moved to Tremont circa 2000. “This is where I prefer to be,” he said. “I really like this town a lot: just really good people and a really nice community.”

Dissatisfied with town management, he first won election to the Tremont Board of Selectmen in 2015 and served as chairman the past two years. While the town “is a really desirable place for people to move to … we don’t have a very broad business base,” Kevin noted.

“We are really dependent on fishing,” particularly lobster fishing, he commented. “I would like to see a more diversified business base.”

Observing that the town’s roads need attention, Kevin pointed out that the Maine Department of Transportation is currently replacing the Clark Bridge near the Tremont Consolidated School. That project should be completed this year, and the contractor will then replace the superstructure on the Adams Bridge on the Bass Harbor Road.

An Eagle Scout and later an assistant Scoutmaster while in college, Kevin serves on the Eagle Scout Board of Review for the Katahdin Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. “I’ve been involved with Scouting most of my life,” he said, noting that he also ran a Sea Scouts program in the past.

Kevin is vice chairman for the board of A Climate to Thrive, “an environmental group” focused on achieving “energy independence for Mount Desert Island by 2030.”

“One of my proudest moments was the development of the town’s solar array,” installed by Sundog Solar on a capped landfill near Tremont Town Hall, he said. Operational this past January, the 153-megawatt solar array feeds electricity into the Emera Maine grid and provides electricity for eight meters on Tremont public buildings.

Kevin builds houses “for ourselves,” and “we have some rental properties, entirely on the island (MDI). I actually enjoy the construction. I design the houses.” He is building a house with “a unique design” on a site overlooking the water in Bass Harbor and hopes to move into the house this year.

Kevin has “done quite a bit of offshore boating,” including three major races to Bermuda from Marion, Mass. He has a few boats and once used a boat to do construction work in the Cranberry Isles.

Kevin and Margery “do a little bit of traveling, a road trip every year or so” to visit Margery’s son, Zachary, in Southern California. Her other son, Adam, lives in South Blue Hill, and her daughter, Laura, lives in Penobscot. Kevin’s daughter, Jasmine, lives in Orland. Together, Kevin and Margery have 10 grandchildren, and Margery is a great-grandmother.

“We recently started spending time in Utah,” Kevin said. “It’s not like anyplace else I’ve been. The colors are incredible. The Arches [National Park] is amazing.”

Tremont “is the best place I’ve ever lived, by far, and I’ve bounced around the country,” Kevin said. “I feel fortunate to live here.”