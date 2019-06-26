Wednesday - Jun 26, 2019
The Sedgwick Town Office is located at 719 North Sedgwick Road (Route 175) in a former two-room schoolhouse that opened in 1923. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Sedgwick by the numbers

June 26, 2019 on Our Town

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 4

Deaths: 11

Marriages: 6

 

Registered voters (April 2019)

998 total registered voters

403 Democrats

241 Republicans

39 Green Independent Party

315  not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding real estate taxes (as of February 21, 2019)

161 accounts (133 taxpayers): $350.495.05

 

Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department report (2018)

Type of call                                          Number

Structure fires                                            3

Vehicle fire                                                1

Motor vehicle accidents                           20

Fire alarms                                                 5

Agency assists                                            2

Trees/wires down                                     15

Grass/woods fires                                       4

Chimney fires                                             1

Agency assist                                              2

Mutual aid, Blue Hill

Brush fires                                                  2

Standby                                                      2

Structure fire                                              1

Electrical fire                                             1

Mutual aid, Brooklin

Station coverage                                         1

False alarm                                                 1

Structure fires                                             2

Mutual aid, Brooksville

Chimney fire                                              1

Brush fires                                                  2

Mutual aid, Deer Isle

Structure fire                                               1

Standby                                                       1

Mutual aid, Stonington

Standby                                                        1

Mutual aid, Surry

Structure fire                                               1

Total calls                                                  70

 

Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)

Administration: $175,000, including:

Selectmen: $25,000

  • First selectman: $8,000
  • Second selectman: $8,000
  • Third selectman: $8,000
  • Board chair: $1,000

Tax collector: $20,000, plus fees

Treasurer: $13,300

Town clerk: $12,500, plus fees

Registrar: $1,200

Code enforcement officer: $8,000

Selectmen’s assistant: $14,000

Road commissioner: State rate, plus $2.00 per hour

Animal control officer: $15.00 per hour, plus mileage

Planning board stipends: $1,200

Snow removal: $212.241.60

Tarring town roads: $60,000

Town roads and bridges, repair and upkeep: $40,000

Fire protection: $51,000

Solid waste (Blue Hill/Surry Transfer Station): $105,470

County tax (2019): $101,934.67

Sedgwick Elementary School, 2018-2019 enrollment

Pre-K: 13 students

Kindergarten: 8 students

1st grade: 7 students

2nd grade: 10 students

3rd grade: 10 students

4th grade: 9 students

5th grade: 9 students

6th grade: 10 students

7th grade: 11 students

8th grade: 10 students

 

Brooklin School

Pre-K: 1 student

1st grade: 1 student

4th grade: 1 student

7th grade: 1 student

 

Secondary, 2018-2019 enrollment

Grade                                                                       High school

Ellsworth          Deer Isle-Stonington       Blue Hill Harbor            GSA        Bucksport

9th grade             2 students                    0 students                    0 students         16 students       1 student

10th grade           0 students                     2 students                    1 student            9 students      0 students

11th grade           1 student                      1 student                      1 student            9 students      1 student

12th grade           1 student                      1 student                      3 students           6 students     0 students

 

2018-2019 staff compensation

 

Administration

Principal administrative salaries: $45,510*

Principal support salaries: $33,935

Principal temporary salaries: $200

Principal stipends: $2,695

*60-percent position as principal, 40 percent as teacher

 

Co-curricular activities

Stipends: $2,205

 

Custodial services

Custodial regular salaries: $47,142

 

Extracurricular athletic stipends

Athletic stipends: $5,775

 

Food service program

Food service program: $27,868

 

Guidance

Professional salaries: $21,389

 

Health services

Health professional salaries: $14,382

Health temp salaries: $350

 

Instructional staff training

Professional development substitute salaries: $900

Temporary salaries: $1,000

 

Library

Library support salaries: $21,362

Library temp salaries: $200

 

Office of Special Education

Special services office (prorated): $41,654

 

Office of the superintendent

Assessment for administration (prorated): $62,416

Central services (prorated): $32,763

 

Other Special education services

Speech professional salaries: $43,396

Social work (contracted services): $1,000

Psych special education (contracted services): $10,000

Special education summer professional salaries: $2,100

Special education summer education technician II salaries: $1,000

 

Regular instruction (elementary)

Professional educator salaries: $427,364

Instructional aide salaries: $14,988

Temporary salaries: $10,000

 

Resource Room

Professional educator salaries: $73,612

Education technician III salaries: $60,883

Tutor salaries: $500

Substitute tutor salaries: $2,000

Home/hospital tutor salaries: $1,000

 

School committee services

School committee chair: $850

School committee members: $2,400 (four members at $600 apiece)

 

Summer programs

Instructional aide salaries: $720

 

