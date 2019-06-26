Sedgwick by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)
Births: 4
Deaths: 11
Marriages: 6
Registered voters (April 2019)
998 total registered voters
403 Democrats
241 Republicans
39 Green Independent Party
315 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding real estate taxes (as of February 21, 2019)
161 accounts (133 taxpayers): $350.495.05
Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department report (2018)
Type of call Number
Structure fires 3
Vehicle fire 1
Motor vehicle accidents 20
Fire alarms 5
Agency assists 2
Trees/wires down 15
Grass/woods fires 4
Chimney fires 1
Agency assist 2
Mutual aid, Blue Hill
Brush fires 2
Standby 2
Structure fire 1
Electrical fire 1
Mutual aid, Brooklin
Station coverage 1
False alarm 1
Structure fires 2
Mutual aid, Brooksville
Chimney fire 1
Brush fires 2
Mutual aid, Deer Isle
Structure fire 1
Standby 1
Mutual aid, Stonington
Standby 1
Mutual aid, Surry
Structure fire 1
Total calls 70
Budget items (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020)
Administration: $175,000, including:
Selectmen: $25,000
- First selectman: $8,000
- Second selectman: $8,000
- Third selectman: $8,000
- Board chair: $1,000
Tax collector: $20,000, plus fees
Treasurer: $13,300
Town clerk: $12,500, plus fees
Registrar: $1,200
Code enforcement officer: $8,000
Selectmen’s assistant: $14,000
Road commissioner: State rate, plus $2.00 per hour
Animal control officer: $15.00 per hour, plus mileage
Planning board stipends: $1,200
Snow removal: $212.241.60
Tarring town roads: $60,000
Town roads and bridges, repair and upkeep: $40,000
Fire protection: $51,000
Solid waste (Blue Hill/Surry Transfer Station): $105,470
County tax (2019): $101,934.67
Sedgwick Elementary School, 2018-2019 enrollment
Pre-K: 13 students
Kindergarten: 8 students
1st grade: 7 students
2nd grade: 10 students
3rd grade: 10 students
4th grade: 9 students
5th grade: 9 students
6th grade: 10 students
7th grade: 11 students
8th grade: 10 students
Brooklin School
Pre-K: 1 student
1st grade: 1 student
4th grade: 1 student
7th grade: 1 student
Secondary, 2018-2019 enrollment
Grade High school
Ellsworth Deer Isle-Stonington Blue Hill Harbor GSA Bucksport
9th grade 2 students 0 students 0 students 16 students 1 student
10th grade 0 students 2 students 1 student 9 students 0 students
11th grade 1 student 1 student 1 student 9 students 1 student
12th grade 1 student 1 student 3 students 6 students 0 students
2018-2019 staff compensation
Administration
Principal administrative salaries: $45,510*
Principal support salaries: $33,935
Principal temporary salaries: $200
Principal stipends: $2,695
*60-percent position as principal, 40 percent as teacher
Co-curricular activities
Stipends: $2,205
Custodial services
Custodial regular salaries: $47,142
Extracurricular athletic stipends
Athletic stipends: $5,775
Food service program
Food service program: $27,868
Guidance
Professional salaries: $21,389
Health services
Health professional salaries: $14,382
Health temp salaries: $350
Instructional staff training
Professional development substitute salaries: $900
Temporary salaries: $1,000
Library
Library support salaries: $21,362
Library temp salaries: $200
Office of Special Education
Special services office (prorated): $41,654
Office of the superintendent
Assessment for administration (prorated): $62,416
Central services (prorated): $32,763
Other Special education services
Speech professional salaries: $43,396
Social work (contracted services): $1,000
Psych special education (contracted services): $10,000
Special education summer professional salaries: $2,100
Special education summer education technician II salaries: $1,000
Regular instruction (elementary)
Professional educator salaries: $427,364
Instructional aide salaries: $14,988
Temporary salaries: $10,000
Resource Room
Professional educator salaries: $73,612
Education technician III salaries: $60,883
Tutor salaries: $500
Substitute tutor salaries: $2,000
Home/hospital tutor salaries: $1,000
School committee services
School committee chair: $850
School committee members: $2,400 (four members at $600 apiece)
Summer programs
Instructional aide salaries: $720
