Put a face on it: Town Clerk Stacy Tozier

An Ellsworth High School graduate, Sullivan Town Clerk Stacy Tozier pursued paralegal studies at Husson College before working six years as a legal secretary at the Silsby & Silsby law office. Taking classes primarily online, she later earned via the University of Maine at Augusta an associate degree in liberal studies and a bachelor’s degree in mental health and human services, with a minor in addiction studies.

Twenty-five years ago, Tozier lived in an older house in Hancock with her son, Zachary, and her mother and grandmother. Seeking a new home for her family, she applied to Habitat for Humanity, which built a new house on land that Tozier had purchased in Sullivan.

“It was the third Habitat for Humanity house in Hancock County,” she said.

Tozier lives in Sullivan with her husband, Lawrence, an equipment operator on Mount Desert Island. Also an Ellsworth High School graduate, Zachary works for a Bangor-area forestry-service company and has a 2-year-old daughter, Olivia Belle; “I see her probably at least twice a month,” Tozier said.

Before becoming the town clerk, she worked five years at Special Children’s Friends in Ellsworth. A one-on-one behavioral health professional for the first two years, Tozier then became a targeted case manager.

While dropping by the Sullivan Town Office one day, Tozier “saw a post” that the town sought a town clerk. When she mentioned that post to Lawrence, “he asked, ‘Why don’t you apply?’” Stacy did (she was among several applicants), and the selectmen appointed her to the position in early October 2018.

She enjoys “cooking in general” and volunteering, such as helping organize the 2018 Sullivan Christmas party and holding an American flag outside the town office when the Wreaths Across America convoy went past last year.