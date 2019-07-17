Put a face on it: Stonington Town Clerk Jennifer Stanley

Stonington Town Clerk Jennifer Stanley grew up in Castine and attended Bucksport High School, where she participated in the Future Business Leaders of America. Jennifer met her husband, Keith, at BHS; “we are high school sweethearts,” she said, smiling.

On May 11, 2019, Keith and other relatives proudly watched as Jennifer graduated from the University of Maine at Augusta. She spent six years taking classes at the UMA Center at Ellsworth, located in the Mill Mall, and worked diligently while taking classes.

“I was a rural carrier (a sub) at the Ellsworth post office when I started school,” Jennifer recalled. She later worked as a night auditor at the Atlantic Eyrie Lodge in Bar Harbor.

“I went back and forth between part-time and full-time” student status while pursuing her bachelor’s degree in business administration, Jennifer said. She majored in accounting with a concentration in government and nonprofit and a certificate in government management.

When Stonington posted its town clerk’s position, Jennifer applied, and town officials hired her; she started her duties at the Stonington Town Hall last May. Jennifer is also Stonington’s deputy treasurer, deputy tax collector, election clerk and registrar of voters.

“It’s right what I went to school for,” she said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, learning the whole system, but I like challenges.”

Keith and Jennifer live in Surry. She leaves home around 6:30-6:45 a.m. Monday through Friday, and “I get here in plenty of time” before her work day begins at 8 a.m.

The Stanleys’ daughter, Heather, lives on the West Coast. Keith and Jennifer “spend time together,” often traveling across Maine; “We’ve pretty much been all over the state,” Jennifer said. The Stanleys won a trophy in 2012 for reaching the most places while on a United Bikers of Maine tour.