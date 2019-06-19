Wednesday - Jun 19, 2019
The Penobscot Town Hall is located at 1 Southern Bay Road in Penobscot. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Penobscot by the numbers

June 19, 2019 on Our Town

Town Clerk’s report (March 2019)

Births: 9

Deaths: 23

Marriages: 1

 

Registered voters

1,103 total registered voters

366 Democrats

304 Republicans

55 Green Independent Party

378 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes as of Dec. 31, 2018

143 accounts (131 taxpayers): $127,276

 

Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes as of Dec. 31, 2018

37 accounts (35 taxpayers): $39,100

 

 

Penobscot Volunteer Fire Department (Dec. 1, 2017-Nov. 30, 2018)

Type of call                                          Number

Mutual aid, standby                                 1

Woods/grass fire                                      4

Car accident                                             6

Flooded basement                                    2

Lift assist/medical                                    7

Alarm                                                        2

Smoke investigation                                 6

Trees/wires down                                     7

Missing person                                         2

Other                                                        3

Mutual aid, Blue Hill

Mutual aid, standby                                 3

Woods/grass fire                                      2

Trees/wires down                                     1

Mutual aid, Orland

Structure fire                                            3

Mutual aid, standby                                 4

Mutual aid, Sedgwick/Brooklin

Mutual aid, standby                                 1

Mutual aid, Brooksville

Mutual aid, standby                                 1

Mutual aid, Brooklin

Other                                                        1

Total calls                                               56

 

Annual compensation for town officials (2019-2020)

Selectmen: $19,500, including:

  • Board chair: $3,000
  • Selectmen: $16,500 (three selectmen at $5,500 apiece)

Tax collector: $16,000

Treasurer: $15,000

Town clerk: $8,000

Registrar: $1,000

Fire chief: $3,250

Deputy tax collector/treasurer: $7,000

Clerical services for selectmen’s office: $4,500

Code enforcement officer and planning board: $8,000

Other budget items (2019-2020)

Transfer station: $80,000

Town road maintenance: $20,000

Snow removal and sand/salt supply: $150,000

Penobscot Volunteer Fire Department: $32,500

County tax (2019): $92,413.17

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Suicide                                                                  1

Unattended death                                                  2

Simple assault                                                       3

Criminal threatening/harassing                             1

Burglary                                                                1

All other theft                                                        2

Damaged property — business                             1

Protection order                                                     2

Conditional release violation                                2

Harassing communication                                     1

OUI — drugs                                                         1

OAS — liquor                                                       4

OAS — habitual offender                                      1

Traffic stop                                                             1

Citizen traffic complaint                                      14

PD accident                                                          18

Non-reportable accident                                         5

Mental health evaluation                                        1

Trespassing                                                             1

Stray animals/livestock/horses                               1

Family fight                                                            4

Assist local police department                                1

Assist sheriff’s department                                     1

Assist other agency                                                 4

Referred to local police department                        1

Referred to sheriff’s department                             1

Referred to other                                                     2

Bank                                                                        1

Business alarm                                                        1

Residential alarm                                                    2

Intelligence information — criminal                      1

Intelligence information — other                          10

Intelligence information — drug                             1

Citizen requires assistance                                     27

Stranded motorist                                                     1

Wrecker request/tow                                                1

911 hang-up call                                                     22

Emergency assistance/EMS/fire                              2

Civil problems                                                         8

VIN inspections                                                       1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident               9

Extra patrol/welfare check                                       5

Property check, officer-initiated                              1

Road hazard                                                             3

DRE activity                                                            1

Paper service                                                            1

Total calls for service                                            175

 

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                     Number

Fraud — illegal use of credit card                          1

Fraud by wire                                                          1

Obscene material                                                    1

Violation of protective order                                   1

Illegal alcohol consumption                                    2

Illegal possession of alcohol                                   2

Supplying alcohol to a minor                                  2

Harassing communication                                       3

Disorderly conduct                                                  1

Intoxication                                                              1

OAS — infraction                                                    1

Traffic offense summons                                         2

Citizen traffic complaint                                          2

PI traffic accident                                                     2

PD traffic accident                                                  18

Traffic accident, non-reportable                               1

Mental health evaluation                                          2

Telephone harassment                                              1

Animal emergency — response                               1

Noise disturbance                                                     1

Assist local police department                                 1

Assist warden service                                               1

Assist other agency                                                   1

Assist state police                                                      1

Referred to other                                                       1

Lost property                                                             1

Found property                                                          2

Missing, no foul play indicated                                 1

Citizen required assistance                                        9

Escort                                                                         1

Stranded motorist                                                      3

Civil problem                                                            2

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident                3

Underage drinking detail                                          2

Speed enforcement detail                                          1

ATV complaints                                                        1

False alarm                                                                2

Medical emergency                                                   1

False 911 calls                                                         12

Information                                                              13

Mental health issues/check                                        5

Check well-being of person                                       8

K9 missing person track                                            1

Serve subpoena                                                          5

Unattended death                                                       1

Attempted suicide                                                      2

Total calls for service                                             127

