Penobscot by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (March 2019)
Births: 9
Deaths: 23
Marriages: 1
Registered voters
1,103 total registered voters
366 Democrats
304 Republicans
55 Green Independent Party
378 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding 2018 real estate taxes as of Dec. 31, 2018
143 accounts (131 taxpayers): $127,276
Outstanding 2017 real estate taxes as of Dec. 31, 2018
37 accounts (35 taxpayers): $39,100
Penobscot Volunteer Fire Department (Dec. 1, 2017-Nov. 30, 2018)
Type of call Number
Mutual aid, standby 1
Woods/grass fire 4
Car accident 6
Flooded basement 2
Lift assist/medical 7
Alarm 2
Smoke investigation 6
Trees/wires down 7
Missing person 2
Other 3
Mutual aid, Blue Hill
Mutual aid, standby 3
Woods/grass fire 2
Trees/wires down 1
Mutual aid, Orland
Structure fire 3
Mutual aid, standby 4
Mutual aid, Sedgwick/Brooklin
Mutual aid, standby 1
Mutual aid, Brooksville
Mutual aid, standby 1
Mutual aid, Brooklin
Other 1
Total calls 56
Annual compensation for town officials (2019-2020)
Selectmen: $19,500, including:
- Board chair: $3,000
- Selectmen: $16,500 (three selectmen at $5,500 apiece)
Tax collector: $16,000
Treasurer: $15,000
Town clerk: $8,000
Registrar: $1,000
Fire chief: $3,250
Deputy tax collector/treasurer: $7,000
Clerical services for selectmen’s office: $4,500
Code enforcement officer and planning board: $8,000
Other budget items (2019-2020)
Transfer station: $80,000
Town road maintenance: $20,000
Snow removal and sand/salt supply: $150,000
Penobscot Volunteer Fire Department: $32,500
County tax (2019): $92,413.17
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Suicide 1
Unattended death 2
Simple assault 3
Criminal threatening/harassing 1
Burglary 1
All other theft 2
Damaged property — business 1
Protection order 2
Conditional release violation 2
Harassing communication 1
OUI — drugs 1
OAS — liquor 4
OAS — habitual offender 1
Traffic stop 1
Citizen traffic complaint 14
PD accident 18
Non-reportable accident 5
Mental health evaluation 1
Trespassing 1
Stray animals/livestock/horses 1
Family fight 4
Assist local police department 1
Assist sheriff’s department 1
Assist other agency 4
Referred to local police department 1
Referred to sheriff’s department 1
Referred to other 2
Bank 1
Business alarm 1
Residential alarm 2
Intelligence information — criminal 1
Intelligence information — other 10
Intelligence information — drug 1
Citizen requires assistance 27
Stranded motorist 1
Wrecker request/tow 1
911 hang-up call 22
Emergency assistance/EMS/fire 2
Civil problems 8
VIN inspections 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 9
Extra patrol/welfare check 5
Property check, officer-initiated 1
Road hazard 3
DRE activity 1
Paper service 1
Total calls for service 175
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Fraud — illegal use of credit card 1
Fraud by wire 1
Obscene material 1
Violation of protective order 1
Illegal alcohol consumption 2
Illegal possession of alcohol 2
Supplying alcohol to a minor 2
Harassing communication 3
Disorderly conduct 1
Intoxication 1
OAS — infraction 1
Traffic offense summons 2
Citizen traffic complaint 2
PI traffic accident 2
PD traffic accident 18
Traffic accident, non-reportable 1
Mental health evaluation 2
Telephone harassment 1
Animal emergency — response 1
Noise disturbance 1
Assist local police department 1
Assist warden service 1
Assist other agency 1
Assist state police 1
Referred to other 1
Lost property 1
Found property 2
Missing, no foul play indicated 1
Citizen required assistance 9
Escort 1
Stranded motorist 3
Civil problem 2
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 3
Underage drinking detail 2
Speed enforcement detail 1
ATV complaints 1
False alarm 2
Medical emergency 1
False 911 calls 12
Information 13
Mental health issues/check 5
Check well-being of person 8
K9 missing person track 1
Serve subpoena 5
Unattended death 1
Attempted suicide 2
Total calls for service 127
Leave a Reply