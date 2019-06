Osborn by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 1

Deaths: 0

Registered voters (March 2019)

49 total registered voters

10 Democrats

29 Republicans

10 not enrolled in any party

Tax Collector’s report

2016-2017 tax liens as of July 27, 2017

Eight accounts (seven taxpayers): $2,688.14

Osborn Volunteer Fire Department annual report for June 2017 — mid-May 2019

Type Number

of call Osborn Mutual aid

Medical emergency 4 0

Auto accident 0 1

Chimney fire 0 1

Wildland fires 1 (over 3 days) 3

ATV accident with injuries 0 2

Training at Mariaville 0 2

Total calls 5 9

Annual compensation for town officials (2018-2019)

Selectmen:

First selectman: $3,000

Second selectman: $1,500

Third selectman: $1,500

School committtee: $400 ($200 apiece for two members)

Tax collector:

Excise: $400

Property: $2,700

Treasurer: $2,350

Other budget items (2018-2019)

Highway account: $14,700

Solid waste account: $9,640

Osborn Volunteer Fire Department: $25,444

County tax (2019): $6,765.27

Osborn police report for Our Town 2018

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call Number

PD accident 1

Non-reportable accident 2

Assist sheriff’s department 1

Intelligence information — drug 1

Citizen requires assistance 1

Escort 1

Stranded motorist 1

Property check requested 1

Extra patrol/welfare check 2

Emergency message 1

Total calls for service 12

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Total calls for service 0