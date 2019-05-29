Wednesday - May 29, 2019
Its steeple rising high above the Narramissic River, the Orland United Methodist Church is located at 24 Narramissic Drive in Orland. PHOTO BY BRIAN SWARTZ

Orland by the numbers

May 29, 2019 on Our Town

Town Clerk’s report (2018)

Births: 15

Deaths: 21

Marriages: 17

 

Registered voters (March 2019)

1,683 total registered voters

503 Democrats

488 Republicans

77 Green Independent Party

615 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding real estate taxes (as of June 30, 2018)

120 accounts (101 taxpayers): $111,750.47

Outstanding tax liens (as of June 30, 2018)

39 accounts (35 taxpayers): $21,061.18

 

Orland Fire Department report (2017-2018)

Type of call                                          Number

Building fires                                              5

Vehicle fires                                                2

Wildland/woods fires                                  2

Chimney fires                                             2

Other fires                                                   3

Medical crew assist                                     4

Motor vehicle accident with injuries          9

Motor vehicle accident without injuries     6

Ice rescue                                                    1

Boat search/rescue                                      2

Carbon monoxide incident                          1

Electrical problems                                      4

Downed trees                                               2

Service calls                                                 2

Station coverage                                          9

Good intent calls                                        13

False alarms                                                 4

Total calls                                                   72

 

Budget items (July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019)

Total administration: $358,500.00, including

  • Town officers’ salaries: $91,000.00
  • Current & Contingent Account: $203,800.00

Total protection: $89,457.00, including

  • Bucksport Ambulance Service: $25,000.00
  • Regional dispatch service: $$8,000.00
  • Orland Fire Department: $50,000.00

Roads: $700,000.00, including

  • Road maintenance and paving: $425,000.00
  • Winter road maintenance: $275,000.00

Solid waste disposal: $60.000.00

County tax (2019): $103,506.40

Orland police report for January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Unattended death                                                   1

Simple assault                                                        3

Criminal threatening/harassing                              4

Burglary attempt                                                    1

Burglary                                                                 1

All other theft                                                         2

Cocaine possession                                                1

Marijuana possession                                             1

Protection order                                                     5

Violation of protection order                                 1

Probation violation                                                1

Conditional release violation                                 2

Disorderly conduct                                                 2

Erratic/reckless driving                                          1

OUI — liquor                                                         3

OAS — habitual offender                                      6

Traffic offense summons                                        3

Traffic offense arrest                                              1

Traffic stop                                                             4

Citizen traffic complaint                                      24

PI accident                                                              5

PD accident                                                          31

Non-reportable accident                                         8

Detail                                                                      2

Telephone harassmant                                            1

Trespassing                                                             3

Family fight                                                            5

Neighborhood disturbance                                      2

Another agency on scene first                                 4

Assist local PD                                                        4

Assist other agency                                                 5

Assist marine patrol                                                1

Assist state police                                                  11

Referred to local PD                                                4

Referred to sheriff official                                       6

Referred to warden                                                  1

Referred to other                                                      1

Referred to animal control officer                           1

Referred to forestry                                                 1

Business alarm                                                         2

Residential alarm                                                     4

Intel information — criminal                                   1

Intel informtion — other                                      19

Citizen requires assistance                                   29

Stranded motorist                                                 11

Wrecker request/tow                                              2

911 hang-up call                                                   31

Emergency assistance/EMS/fire                            1

Civil problems                                                      16

Property check requested                                       1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident           18

Abandoned vehicle                                                1

Extra patrol/welfare check                                     3

Road hazard                                                           2

DRE activity                                                           1

Criminal arrest warrant                                          1

Paper service                                                          4

Attempted paper service                                        1

Total calls for service                                          311

 

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                     Number

Kidnapping                                                             3

Rape                                                                        4

Aggravated assault — family, unarmed                 4

Simple assault                                                         5

Simple assault on LEO                                           4

Criminal threatening/harassment                          11

Burglary                                                                  1

Burglary — no force, residence                              1

Shoplifting                                                              1

Larceny — from coin machine                               1

Larceny — from building                                       1

All other theft                                                         9

Fraud — illegal use of credit card                          1

Fraud by wire                                                          1

Bad checks                                                              1

Theft of services                                                     1

Criminal mischief/damage                                     5

Hallucinogen — possession                                   4

Marijuana possession                                             1

Barbituate possession                                             2

Obscene material — distribution                            1

Violation of protective order                                  3

Conditional release violation                                12

Harassing communication                                      5

Disorderly conduct                                               18

Intoxication                                                             5

DUI — liquor                                                         3

Traffic offense summons                                        6

Citizen traffic complaint                                       36

PI — traffic accident                                            11

PD — traffic accident                                          52

Traffic accident, non-reportable                            7

Mental health evaluation                                       3

Trespassing                                                            9

Telephone harassment                                           7

Internet/text harassment                                         3

Littering/illegal dumping                                       1

Dog nuisance                                                          1

Family fight                                                            2

Neighborhood dispute                                            5

Assist MDEA                                                         2

Assist DHS                                                            5

Assist local PD                                                       6

Assist warden service                                             1

Assist other agency                                                 1

Assist state police                                                   6

Lost property                                                          1

Found property                                                       9

Missing — no foul play indicated                          1

Citizen requested assistance                                 16

Escort                                                                      2

Stranded motorist                                                    5

Civil problem                                                        11

Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident            33

Abandoned vehicle                                                 3

Road hazard                                                            5

Criminal arrest warrant                                           7

Service of summons other LEA                              1

Speed enforcement detail                                      10

Domestic assault                                                     4

Domestic, no assault                                               2

False alarm                                                            16

False 911 call                                                        42

Ambulance assistance                                             1

Property damage, non-vandalism                           2

Information                                                           27

Mental health issues/check                                     3

Check well-being of person                                  16

Juvenile problem                                                    4

K9 backup                                                               3

K9 drug search                                                        2

K9 missing person, track                                        1

Serve subpoena                                                       7

Serve protection order                                           13

Unattended death                                                    4

Total calls for service                                          523

 

