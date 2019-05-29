Orland by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report (2018)
Births: 15
Deaths: 21
Marriages: 17
Registered voters (March 2019)
1,683 total registered voters
503 Democrats
488 Republicans
77 Green Independent Party
615 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding real estate taxes (as of June 30, 2018)
120 accounts (101 taxpayers): $111,750.47
Outstanding tax liens (as of June 30, 2018)
39 accounts (35 taxpayers): $21,061.18
Orland Fire Department report (2017-2018)
Type of call Number
Building fires 5
Vehicle fires 2
Wildland/woods fires 2
Chimney fires 2
Other fires 3
Medical crew assist 4
Motor vehicle accident with injuries 9
Motor vehicle accident without injuries 6
Ice rescue 1
Boat search/rescue 2
Carbon monoxide incident 1
Electrical problems 4
Downed trees 2
Service calls 2
Station coverage 9
Good intent calls 13
False alarms 4
Total calls 72
Budget items (July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019)
Total administration: $358,500.00, including
- Town officers’ salaries: $91,000.00
- Current & Contingent Account: $203,800.00
Total protection: $89,457.00, including
- Bucksport Ambulance Service: $25,000.00
- Regional dispatch service: $$8,000.00
- Orland Fire Department: $50,000.00
Roads: $700,000.00, including
- Road maintenance and paving: $425,000.00
- Winter road maintenance: $275,000.00
Solid waste disposal: $60.000.00
County tax (2019): $103,506.40
Orland police report for January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Unattended death 1
Simple assault 3
Criminal threatening/harassing 4
Burglary attempt 1
Burglary 1
All other theft 2
Cocaine possession 1
Marijuana possession 1
Protection order 5
Violation of protection order 1
Probation violation 1
Conditional release violation 2
Disorderly conduct 2
Erratic/reckless driving 1
OUI — liquor 3
OAS — habitual offender 6
Traffic offense summons 3
Traffic offense arrest 1
Traffic stop 4
Citizen traffic complaint 24
PI accident 5
PD accident 31
Non-reportable accident 8
Detail 2
Telephone harassmant 1
Trespassing 3
Family fight 5
Neighborhood disturbance 2
Another agency on scene first 4
Assist local PD 4
Assist other agency 5
Assist marine patrol 1
Assist state police 11
Referred to local PD 4
Referred to sheriff official 6
Referred to warden 1
Referred to other 1
Referred to animal control officer 1
Referred to forestry 1
Business alarm 2
Residential alarm 4
Intel information — criminal 1
Intel informtion — other 19
Citizen requires assistance 29
Stranded motorist 11
Wrecker request/tow 2
911 hang-up call 31
Emergency assistance/EMS/fire 1
Civil problems 16
Property check requested 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 18
Abandoned vehicle 1
Extra patrol/welfare check 3
Road hazard 2
DRE activity 1
Criminal arrest warrant 1
Paper service 4
Attempted paper service 1
Total calls for service 311
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Kidnapping 3
Rape 4
Aggravated assault — family, unarmed 4
Simple assault 5
Simple assault on LEO 4
Criminal threatening/harassment 11
Burglary 1
Burglary — no force, residence 1
Shoplifting 1
Larceny — from coin machine 1
Larceny — from building 1
All other theft 9
Fraud — illegal use of credit card 1
Fraud by wire 1
Bad checks 1
Theft of services 1
Criminal mischief/damage 5
Hallucinogen — possession 4
Marijuana possession 1
Barbituate possession 2
Obscene material — distribution 1
Violation of protective order 3
Conditional release violation 12
Harassing communication 5
Disorderly conduct 18
Intoxication 5
DUI — liquor 3
Traffic offense summons 6
Citizen traffic complaint 36
PI — traffic accident 11
PD — traffic accident 52
Traffic accident, non-reportable 7
Mental health evaluation 3
Trespassing 9
Telephone harassment 7
Internet/text harassment 3
Littering/illegal dumping 1
Dog nuisance 1
Family fight 2
Neighborhood dispute 5
Assist MDEA 2
Assist DHS 5
Assist local PD 6
Assist warden service 1
Assist other agency 1
Assist state police 6
Lost property 1
Found property 9
Missing — no foul play indicated 1
Citizen requested assistance 16
Escort 2
Stranded motorist 5
Civil problem 11
Suspicious person/motor vehicle/incident 33
Abandoned vehicle 3
Road hazard 5
Criminal arrest warrant 7
Service of summons other LEA 1
Speed enforcement detail 10
Domestic assault 4
Domestic, no assault 2
False alarm 16
False 911 call 42
Ambulance assistance 1
Property damage, non-vandalism 2
Information 27
Mental health issues/check 3
Check well-being of person 16
Juvenile problem 4
K9 backup 3
K9 drug search 2
K9 missing person, track 1
Serve subpoena 7
Serve protection order 13
Unattended death 4
Total calls for service 523
