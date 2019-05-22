Mount Desert by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report
Births: 12
Deaths: 21
Marriages: 16
Registered voters
1,902 total registered voters
793 Democrats
464 Republicans
70 Green Independent Party
575 not enrolled in any party
Tax Collector’s report
Outstanding 2018 property tax liens (as of June 30, 2018)
Eight accounts (eight taxpayers): $43,905.61
Mount Desert Fire Department report (2018)
Type of incident Number
Activated fire alarm 101
Service calls 36
Good intent calls 34
Over-pressure, rupture, explosion, over-heat (no fire) 17
Rescue incident 15
Fire 11
Total calls 214
Budget items (July 1, 2018-June 30,2019)
Board of selectmen: $34,550.00
Town management: $337,782.00
Town clerk: $115,132.00
Registrar of voters: $1,188.00
Elections: $4,441.00
Planning board: $49,760.00
Finance: $89,937.00
Treasurer: $120,198.00
Code enforcement: $156,682.00
Unallocated: $118,650.00
Human resources: $5,000.00
Technology: $231,596.00
Police department: $825,747.00
Communications (dispatch): $367,885.00
Shellfish: $3,806.00
Animal control: $2,513.00
Fire department: $595,896.00
Waste management: $589,645.00
Libraries: $33,500.00
Recreation: $89,750.00
Marine Proprietary Fund: $674,643.00
County tax (2019): $969,301.88
Mount Desert Elementary School, 2018-2019 enrollment
Kindergarten: 19 students
1st grade: 6 students
2nd grade: 20 students
3rd grade: 20 students
4th grade: 17 students
5th grade: 21 students
6th grade: 21 students
7th grade: 24 students
8th grade: 21 students
169 students total
Mount Desert students attending grades 9-12
9th grade: 23 students
10th grade: 25 students
11th grade: 22 students
12th grade: 12 students
82 students total
Mount Desert Island High School, sending municipality enrollment
551 students total
Mount Desert: 82 students
Bar Harbor: 207 students
Cranberry Isles: 3 students
Eastbrook: 1 student
Ellsworth: 4 students
Franklin: 1 student
Frenchboro: 1 student
Hancock: 29 students
Harrington: 2 students
Lamoine: 42 students
Southwest Harbor: 50 students
Swan’s Island: 14 students
Tremont: 65 students
Trenton: 50 students
Mount Desert Elementary School, 2018-2019 staff compensation
Superintendent’s office
Assessment for administration: $78,525
School committee salaries: $2,200
Administration
Principal salary: $84,173
Secretary salaries: $64,593
Facilities maintenance
Custodian salaries: $186,314
Food services
Food services transfer: $68,000
Guidance
Guidance counselor salaries: $51,141
Health services
Nurse salaries: $56,219
Library and audiovisual
Librarian salaries: $49,000
Other instruction
Co-curricular stipends: $10,500
Extracurricular, athletic stipends: $31,000
Regular instruction
Teacher salaries (grades 3-8): $773,163
Education technician salaries: $51,191
Substitutes (grades 3-8): $20,000
Teacher salaries (grade K-2): $204,323
Special education
Teacher salaries (resource room): $152,134
Education technician salaries (resource room): $164,948
Teacher salaries (speech): $65,503
Interpreter salary: $49,053
Other professional services (occupational therapy): $42,000
Other professional services (physical therapy): $23,000
Gifted and Talented coordinator: $33,952
Technology
Technology integrator: $27,308
Technology coordinator: $32,561
Transportation
Bus driver salaries: $65,403
