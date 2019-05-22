Wednesday - May 22, 2019
Mount Desert by the numbers

Town Clerk’s report

Births: 12

Deaths: 21

Marriages: 16

 

Registered voters

1,902 total registered voters

793 Democrats

464 Republicans

70 Green Independent Party

575 not enrolled in any party

 

Tax Collector’s report

Outstanding 2018 property tax liens (as of June 30, 2018)

Eight accounts (eight taxpayers): $43,905.61

 

Mount Desert Fire Department report (2018)

Type of incident                                                                   Number

Activated fire alarm                                                                 101

Service calls                                                                               36

Good intent calls                                                                        34

Over-pressure, rupture, explosion, over-heat (no fire)              17

Rescue incident                                                                          15

Fire                                                                                             11

Total calls                                                                                214

 

Budget items (July 1, 2018-June 30,2019)

Board of selectmen: $34,550.00

Town management: $337,782.00

Town clerk: $115,132.00

Registrar of voters: $1,188.00

Elections: $4,441.00

Planning board: $49,760.00

Finance: $89,937.00

Treasurer: $120,198.00

Code enforcement: $156,682.00

Unallocated: $118,650.00

Human resources: $5,000.00

Technology: $231,596.00

Police department: $825,747.00

Communications (dispatch): $367,885.00

Shellfish: $3,806.00

Animal control: $2,513.00

Fire department: $595,896.00

Waste management: $589,645.00

Libraries: $33,500.00

Recreation: $89,750.00

Marine Proprietary Fund: $674,643.00

County tax (2019): $969,301.88

Mount Desert Elementary School, 2018-2019 enrollment

Kindergarten: 19 students

1st grade: 6 students

2nd grade: 20 students

3rd grade: 20 students

4th grade: 17 students

5th grade: 21 students

6th grade: 21 students

7th grade: 24 students

8th grade: 21 students

169 students total

 

Mount Desert students attending grades 9-12

9th grade: 23 students

10th grade: 25 students

11th grade: 22 students

12th grade: 12 students

82 students total

 

Mount Desert Island High School, sending municipality enrollment

551 students total

Mount Desert: 82 students

Bar Harbor: 207 students

Cranberry Isles: 3 students

Eastbrook: 1 student

Ellsworth: 4 students

Franklin: 1 student

Frenchboro: 1 student

Hancock: 29 students

Harrington: 2 students

Lamoine: 42 students

Southwest Harbor: 50 students

Swan’s Island: 14 students

Tremont: 65 students

Trenton: 50 students

 

Mount Desert Elementary School, 2018-2019 staff compensation

 

Superintendent’s office

Assessment for administration: $78,525

School committee salaries: $2,200

 

Administration

Principal salary: $84,173

Secretary salaries: $64,593

 

Facilities maintenance

Custodian salaries: $186,314

 

Food services

Food services transfer: $68,000

 

Guidance

Guidance counselor salaries: $51,141

 

Health services

Nurse salaries: $56,219

 

Library and audiovisual

Librarian salaries: $49,000

 

Other instruction

Co-curricular stipends: $10,500

Extracurricular, athletic stipends: $31,000

 

Regular instruction

Teacher salaries (grades 3-8): $773,163

Education technician salaries: $51,191

Substitutes (grades 3-8): $20,000

Teacher salaries (grade K-2): $204,323

 

Special education

Teacher salaries (resource room): $152,134

Education technician salaries (resource room): $164,948

Teacher salaries (speech): $65,503

Interpreter salary: $49,053

Other professional services (occupational therapy): $42,000

Other professional services (physical therapy): $23,000

Gifted and Talented coordinator: $33,952

 

Technology

Technology integrator: $27,308

Technology coordinator: $32,561

 

Transportation

Bus driver salaries: $65,403

