Meet Mount Desert Town Clerk Claire Woolfolk

Mount Desert Town Clerk Claire Woolfolk earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Rutgers University after graduating from Longmont High School in Longmont, Colorado.

She and her husband, Marc, later lived in Connecticut with their children, Matthew and Elizabeth. “We came up on vacation (to Maine), and we thought it was so beautiful, it would be a great place to live,” she recalled. The Woolfolks were visiting Maine when their house sold in Connecticut.

“Our two kids said, ‘Let’s move to Bar Harbor.’ They meant somewhere on the island,” Woolfolk said.

Her family settled in Mount Desert in autumn 2008. “We live in the village of Halls Quarry,” which “offers the best amenities of the town of Mount Desert, Claire said.

“And we get the best of everything” by living near Southwest Harbor, Acadia National Park, and Bar Harbor, she sad. “We live in paradise here; I can’t think of a better place to live.”

Woolfolk started working at the Mount Desert town office in spring 2010. She had worked as an assistant town clerk before being “sworn in (as town clerk) on December 16, 2015. A certified clerk of Maine, Woolfolk is also the registrar of voters.

She works with Deputy Town Clerk Jennifer McWain and Assistant Clerk Elizabeth Yeo. Already a certified clerk of Maine, McWain is working toward becoming a lifetime certified clerk. Yeo is working on becoming a certified clerk.

Claire and Marc Woolfolk are active at the Southwest Harbor Congregational Church. Claire serves on the local outreach committee and hospitality committee, and Marc, currently a deacon, is studying to become an elder. The Woolfolks are also board members for the Mirus Academy in Ellsworth.

“I’m a member of the Island Quilters here on the island. That’s part of the Pine Tree Guild,” Claire said.