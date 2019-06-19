Family a focus for Town Clerk Sally Bridges

Family is very important to Sally Bridges, the Penobscot town clerk since 2015.

Growing up in Bucksport, she graduated from Bucksport High School and later earned her beautician’s license. After moving to Penobscot in the early 1980s, she married Lennie Bridges, whose family has lived in the town “for generations.”

The Bridges’ four children (Kate, Sam, Mary, and Harvard) were involved with sports while attending school. “We went to every sporting event they were in: soccer, basketball, softball, baseball, track,” Sally said. “When the school needed a coach,” Lennie “coached some of the children’s teams.”

“There was one year between the high school teams and the elementary school teams, we were on the road a lot,” Sally recalled. “There were some 140 basketball games that winter between the two schools. We would watch the elementary teams play right after school, and then we’d scoot to where our son was playing” for George Stevens Academy.

The couple also have two granddaughters and a grandson. “I have my grandchildren a lot,” Sally said, smiling. “We pretend to go in the car by sitting on the floor and pretend we’re going somewhere. My kitchen is the park, and they do things in there,” such as using Lego “Duplo blocks to build things with.”

Sally and Lennie like to go “junking,” which involves driving around Maine “to look at antiques” at antique shops or stopping “at any thrift shop we happen to see,” she said. “We also like to go to Good Will and Salvation Army” stores because “you never know what you find there” for antiques.

“We watch ‘Flea Market Flip’ and the ‘Antiques Road Show,’ and you see what they have for antiques. You think, ‘I’ve seen things like that.’ You just don’t know what antiques are worth,” Sally said.