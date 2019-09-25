County administrator’s management skills surfaced early

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Administrator Scott Adkins has been managing businesses since he was old enough to ride a bike and mow lawns.

The Bangor native recalled towing a push mower with his bike.

“I made my own spreadsheets,” he said. Those included dates of when he mowed a certain lawn and whether or not he’d been paid. Those records would come in handy when older customers would ask “Weren’t you just here?”

Not long after, making himself useful to the owner of a new sub shop in the town of Corinth, Super Sub, landed him a job that would last from middle school into high school.

Then Adkins started a pizza business, Scott’s Place, in 1988 and kept it going until 1991.

Before coming to work for Hancock County, Adkins worked for a trucking firm, Eastern Fine Paper, and the town of Milford as town manager.

Adkins also had a near decade-long stint as finance director for Penobscot County. He holds degrees in accounting and business management.

Adkins is just the second county administrator for Hancock County (Eugene Conlogue was the first).

A typical day for Adkins starts out with checking bank balances and emails and evolves into problem-solving.

The county administrator supervises day to day operations of county government, researches and provides information to the three-member Hancock County Board of Commissioners. The administrator also maintains relationships with staff and elected officials.

In Hancock County, the sheriff, register of probate, probate judge, register of deeds, treasurer, district attorney and commissioners are all elected.

Others, such as Hancock County RCC Director Bob Conary, Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Sankey and Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport Manager Brad Madeira are appointed and serve at the pleasure of the commissioners.

“The people here are great,” Adkins said.

One of Adkins’ goals when the Hancock County Commissioners hired him in April of 2016 was to “professionalize” the treasurer’s office and finances.

County finances can be complicated if you’re unfamiliar with them.

Further complicating the issue is that the only requirement to run for the elected office of county treasurer is that you’re registered to vote in said county.

“County government is more complicated when it comes to the jail and multiple funds,” Adkins said. Then there are the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport finances, which include funds for federal monies. There are rules for all of these.

“I think we’re moving forward,” Adkins said. “It’s in very good hands. We continue to strive to make every dollar work as efficiently as possible.”

On the horizon is the county possibly providing the services of an animal control officer, Adkins said.

If you’ve ever attended an annual town meeting in Maine or had a problem with an animal yourself, you’ll know there are often issues with finding such an officer when you need one.

Adkins has been married to his wife, Lori, for 23 years.

The Charleston couple have two grown daughters, Brittany, who is married, and Brianna, who attends college in New York and is fresh off a summer internship for Estee Lauder.