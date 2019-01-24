Thursday - Jan 24, 2019

Blue Hill police calls

January 24, 2019 on Our Town

 (November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018)

 

Maine State Police, Troop J

Type of call                                                     Number

Threatening/harassment                                        5

Marijuana posssession                                          1

OAS/habitual offender                                          6

Traffic offense summons                                       1

Traffic offense arrest                                             1

Traffic stop                                                            4

Traffic complaint                                                  42

Fatal traffic accident                                              1

PI traffic accident                                                 10

PD traffic accident                                                50

Non-reportable accident                                       30

Assist local PD                                                       2

Assist sheriff                                                           3

Assist warden service                                         1

Assist another agency                                            10

Intelligence information                                        29

Criminal intelligence information                          5

Citizen assistance                                                  41

Stranded motorist                                                    6

Wrecker/towing request                                          4

911 hang-up                                                           84

Extra patrol/welfare check                                     11

Business                                                                 19

School visit/patrol check                                         4

Property check                                                         3

VIN inspection                                                        1

Detail                                                                       1

Referred to other                                                     5

Referred to animal control officer                           1

Referred to local PD                                                2

Suspicious person/vehicle                                      40

Rape                                                                         1

Simple assault                                                          4

Burglary                                                                   1

Burglary forced entry                                               1

All other theft                                                           6

Vehicle theft                                                             1

Bad checks                                                               1

Fraud-confidence game                                           1

Theft of services                                                      1

Damaged property – business                                 2

Damaged property – private                                    1

Cocaine – possession                                             1

Synthetic narcotics – possession                             1

Drug paraphernalia                                                3

Violation of a protection order                              1

Probation violation                                                1

Harassing communication                                     1

Driving under influence liquor                              8

Mental health evaluation                                       2

Trespassing                                                            2

Dead wildlife                                                         1

Information request                                               2

Family fight                                                           2

Assist federal agency                                             2

Assist DHS                                                            3

Referred to MDEA                                                1

Referred to DHS                                                    1

Referred to sheriff’s office                                    2

Referred to warden service                                   3

Bank                                                                     23

Residence                                                             24

Lost property                                                         1

Found property                                                      2

Emergency assistance – EMS/Fire                        2

Civil problem                                                        12

Paper service                                                          5

Attempted paper service                                        1

Service of State Police summons                          1

Protective order                                                     2

Total calls for service                                          551

 

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department

Type of call                                                     Number

Simple assault                                                       1

Criminal threatening/harassment                          1

Larceny (from auto)                                              4

All other theft                                                        5

Fraud – impersonation                                          1

Criminal mischief/damage                                    5

Violation of protective order                                 1

Illegal possession of alcohol                                 2

Supplying alcohol to a minor                                2

Probation violation                                                2

Conditional release violation                                 2

Disorderly conduct                                                3

Intoxication                                                            2

Driving under influence – drugs                            1

Driving under influence – liquor                           3

OAS/habitual offender                                           2

OAS – infraction                                                    2

Traffic offense summons                                      7

Citizen traffic complaint                                        28

PI traffic accident                                                  3

PD traffic accident                                                34

Non-reportable traffic accident                             8

Mental health evaluation                                       5

Trespassing                                                            3

Littering/illegal dumping                                      1

Snowmobile – OUI                                               1

Family fight                                                          1

Neighborhood dispute                                          6

Noise disturbance                                                 1

Assist DHS                                                           2

Assist local police department                              4

Assist warden service                                           1

Assist other agency                                               6

Other police, in-state                                            2

Assist state police                                                 7

Referred to local police department                     1

Lost property                                                        3

Found property                                                     4

Citizen requested assistance                                 6

Escort                                                                    2

Stranded motorist                                                  4

Civil problem                                                        5

VIN inspection                                                      1

Property check requested                                      1

Suspicious person/motor vehicle                          23

Abandoned vehicle                                                1

School visit/patrol check                                       1

Road hazard                                                           3

Public relations – talk                                            5

Criminal arrest warrant                                          4

Paper service                                                          1

Service of summons other LEA                             1

Speed enforcement detail                                      2

School detail                                                          1

Domestic – no assault                                            1

Non-highway traffic accident                                2

False alarm                                                            30

Deliver message                                                    1

False 911 call                                                        42

Information                                                           15

Mental health issues/check                                    8

Check well-being of person                                   6

Overdose drugs/alcohol                                         1

Juvenile problem                                                   8

K9 building search                                                3

K9 demonstration                                                  1

K9 drug search                                                      1

K9 criminal track                                                   2

Serve subpoena                                                     13

Serve protection order                                           4

Unattended death                                                   1

Accidental injury                                                   3

Attempted suicide                                                  4

Mental health issue                                                1

Total calls for service                                          375

