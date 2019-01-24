Blue Hill police calls

(November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018)
Maine State Police, Troop J
Type of call Number
Threatening/harassment 5
Marijuana posssession 1
OAS/habitual offender 6
Traffic offense summons 1
Traffic offense arrest 1
Traffic stop 4
Traffic complaint 42
Fatal traffic accident 1
PI traffic accident 10
PD traffic accident 50
Non-reportable accident 30
Assist local PD 2
Assist sheriff 3
Assist warden service 1
Assist another agency 10
Intelligence information 29
Criminal intelligence information 5
Citizen assistance 41
Stranded motorist 6
Wrecker/towing request 4
911 hang-up 84
Extra patrol/welfare check 11
Business 19
School visit/patrol check 4
Property check 3
VIN inspection 1
Detail 1
Referred to other 5
Referred to animal control officer 1
Referred to local PD 2
Suspicious person/vehicle 40
Rape 1
Simple assault 4
Burglary 1
Burglary forced entry 1
All other theft 6
Vehicle theft 1
Bad checks 1
Fraud-confidence game 1
Theft of services 1
Damaged property – business 2
Damaged property – private 1
Cocaine – possession 1
Synthetic narcotics – possession 1
Drug paraphernalia 3
Violation of a protection order 1
Probation violation 1
Harassing communication 1
Driving under influence liquor 8
Mental health evaluation 2
Trespassing 2
Dead wildlife 1
Information request 2
Family fight 2
Assist federal agency 2
Assist DHS 3
Referred to MDEA 1
Referred to DHS 1
Referred to sheriff’s office 2
Referred to warden service 3
Bank 23
Residence 24
Lost property 1
Found property 2
Emergency assistance – EMS/Fire 2
Civil problem 12
Paper service 5
Attempted paper service 1
Service of State Police summons 1
Protective order 2
Total calls for service 551
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department
Type of call Number
Simple assault 1
Criminal threatening/harassment 1
Larceny (from auto) 4
All other theft 5
Fraud – impersonation 1
Criminal mischief/damage 5
Violation of protective order 1
Illegal possession of alcohol 2
Supplying alcohol to a minor 2
Probation violation 2
Conditional release violation 2
Disorderly conduct 3
Intoxication 2
Driving under influence – drugs 1
Driving under influence – liquor 3
OAS/habitual offender 2
OAS – infraction 2
Traffic offense summons 7
Citizen traffic complaint 28
PI traffic accident 3
PD traffic accident 34
Non-reportable traffic accident 8
Mental health evaluation 5
Trespassing 3
Littering/illegal dumping 1
Snowmobile – OUI 1
Family fight 1
Neighborhood dispute 6
Noise disturbance 1
Assist DHS 2
Assist local police department 4
Assist warden service 1
Assist other agency 6
Other police, in-state 2
Assist state police 7
Referred to local police department 1
Lost property 3
Found property 4
Citizen requested assistance 6
Escort 2
Stranded motorist 4
Civil problem 5
VIN inspection 1
Property check requested 1
Suspicious person/motor vehicle 23
Abandoned vehicle 1
School visit/patrol check 1
Road hazard 3
Public relations – talk 5
Criminal arrest warrant 4
Paper service 1
Service of summons other LEA 1
Speed enforcement detail 2
School detail 1
Domestic – no assault 1
Non-highway traffic accident 2
False alarm 30
Deliver message 1
False 911 call 42
Information 15
Mental health issues/check 8
Check well-being of person 6
Overdose drugs/alcohol 1
Juvenile problem 8
K9 building search 3
K9 demonstration 1
K9 drug search 1
K9 criminal track 2
Serve subpoena 13
Serve protection order 4
Unattended death 1
Accidental injury 3
Attempted suicide 4
Mental health issue 1
Total calls for service 375
